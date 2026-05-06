GoFintech's Soaring valuation Masks Reliance On Low-Margin Business

The financial services provider has rebranded and pivoted toward high-tech buzzwords, but it relies on low-margin supply chain brokerage services for most of its business

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image: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

GoFintech's has agreed to buy a minority stake in Luffa AI, a decentralized messaging app operator

The deal marks the company's latest effort to become a cutting-edge fintech business as it relies on a low-margin supply chain brokerage business for most of its revenue

GoFintech Quantum Innovation Ltd.'s (0290.HK) shares have made a quantum leap over the last six months as the company transforms by dipping its toes in a quickly expanding pool of trendy new areas from its core financial services realm. Whether the stock's spectacular ascent is justifiable is another question.

"The possible investment provides a unique avenue for the group to leverage its research and development achievements in quantum encryption algorithms and blockchain technologies," GoFintech said.

Under the agreement, Luffa cannot entertain any other offers for three months, and GoFintech will probably use that time to conduct due diligence. No other details were included in the announcement, but that didn't stop GoFintech's shares from rallying 13% in the following two trading days anyway. They have more than tripled this year and are up by nearly a factor of six in the past 12 months.

The Luffa deal is the latest step in GoFintech's transformation from a sleepy securities firm, previously known as China Fortune Financial Group, to an enterprise with high-tech aspirations. But the central plank of this evolution, at least so far, has centered on expansion into supply chain brokerage services that don't quite live up to the company's snazzy, buzzword-packed current name.

The company first changed its English name from China Fortune Financial to GoFintech Innovation in 2022, and last year added the word "Quantum" to get its current name. Such changes are a relatively common way for Chinese companies to attract investors, although they are often more for show and don't necessarily reflect their business.

Nonetheless, this unglamorous business is providing GoFintech with some of the capital it needs to fund its grand high-tech plans, which could help to revive its margins.

Art investment

Yet the real end goal isn't simply flipping ancient vases for profit. GoFintech wants to use its growing art collection to fund more digital lending services built on blockchain technology. The company has laid out a vision to tokenize its art into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and create a full platform for artwork-backed financing. It is a clever idea to unlock liquidity from illiquid assets like artwork, but it remains just an idea for now.

GoFintech sought external capital to fund these projects as its own cash holdings totaled just HK$55.5 million ($7 million) at the end of last September, down more than 50% from a year earlier. Last year, it put together a deal to raise HK$1.33 billion from a new share sale. But that money didn't come easily, and GoFintech only closed the deal in March this year after extending its deadline eight times.

In fact, the company didn't even have enough money to buy art for its new artwork business, so it borrowed from a major shareholder and sought to turn the debt into equity. That contributed to the delays in the completion of the HK$1.33 billion new share sale.

All this shows that GoFintech lacks an ability to generate sufficient capital on its own to pay for its many new initiatives despite its eye-popping revenue growth that is somewhat misleading because it comes with extremely low margins.

The company's acquisition of a minority stake in CSOP Asset Management last year could provide a new profit contributor by letting it tap into a licensed asset manager with a track record in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But that deal closed only in May 2025, and any gains from it have not been significant enough to notably improve its profitability.

All that may leave many scratching their heads about why GoFitech has become such an investor darling. It could also present some significant headwinds for the stock if the company's profits don't start improving notably in the next year.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.