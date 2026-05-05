Wybotics Revives Hong Kong IPO Plans As Growth Story Gains Traction

The maker of robotic pool cleaners has updated its Hong Kong IPO prospectus after an earlier application from last September lapsed

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Wybotics' updated Hong Kong IPO application shows it ranks third globally in robotic pool cleaners and holds the top spot for cordless models

The company's gross profit margin has risen steadily over the last three years as it builds up its own brands and downplays its legacy ODM business

The race is on. Robotic pool cleaner maker Wybotics Co. Ltd. applied to float shares in Hong Kong late last month, beating out a similar filing from rival pool equipment maker Fairland Corp. by just days.

Established in 2006, Wybotics jumped into cordless product development and made related patent applications as early as 2009, launching its first products in 2014. Those items accounted for nearly all of its revenue last year, around 97.5% of the total. In terms of cordless robotic pool cleaners, Wybotics is the clear leader with 19.7% of the global market.

Wybotics has posted strong top line growth in the last three years, with its revenue more than doubling from 378 million yuan ($55.4million) in 2023 to 810 million yuan last year, equating to average annual growth of 46.6%. Its gross margin has similarly climbed on the back of the growing contribution of its branded business, rising from 57.5% in 2023 to 62.9% last year.

The company's bottom line profit has also grown steadily, including a 42.4% rise last year to 100 million yuan from 70.51 million yuan the previous year.

Rising marketing costs

It's important to highlight that Wybots' selling and marketing expenses have risen substantially in recent years as it focused on branded sales, which typically require more advertising and promotions to attract individual consumers. Such expenses roughly tripled from about 97 million yuan in 2023 to 303 million yuan in 2025 as its branded business took off.

As it jockeys to become Hong Kong's first robotic pool equipment stock, we should note this isn't the first time the company has tried to list on China's domestic markets in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as in Hong Kong. But all those efforts have come up dry so far.

Global leader in the red

Wybotics' two largest global rivals are both already publicly traded. Israel-listed industry leader Maytronics (MTRN.TA) reported a net loss of 222 million Israeli new shekels ($74.3 million) last year, citing foreign exchange volatility and severe weather across North America as headwinds. That pool of red ink has taken its toll on the company's stock, draining its current market capitalization to around $119 million.

The Hong Kong market currently lacks good comparables for a company like Wybotics. But pricing at a similar valuation to Fluidra's — with perhaps a premium for its edge in the cordless segment — could provide a compelling investment opportunity for investors attracted by the Wybotics' strong growth potential.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.