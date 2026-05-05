Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar brings a broad set of data that is likely to drive volatility throughout the session. The morning begins with ADP Employment, followed by Trade Balance data and Redbook Retail Sales. The key focus comes at 10:00AM ET with a heavy cluster including ISM Services, JOLTS Job Openings, New Home Sales, and Economic Optimism, all of which provide critical insight into labor markets, consumer strength, and economic momentum.

Additional activity includes Treasury bill announcements at 11:00AM ET and Fed speakers throughout the day, including Bowman and Barr. With multiple high impact releases hitting at once, expect sharp and fast reactions as markets digest the data and adjust expectations. This type of environment often produces strong directional moves or rapid reversals, so staying disciplined around key levels will be critical.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 720.75 as markets hold near highs into a data heavy session. If buyers defend this level through the morning releases, a move toward 725.75 may develop, followed by 730.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 735.75 would signal continued upside expansion as positioning remains strong.

If SPY loses 720.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 715.75. A breakdown there could expose 710.75, and continued weakness may bring the 705.75 region into focus. Expect volatility around the 10:00AM ET data cluster.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 676.75 and continues to lead with strong tech momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 682.50 may develop, followed by 688.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 693.75 would indicate continued leadership in growth stocks.

If 676.75 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 671.75. A deeper breakdown could expose 666.75, and continued weakness may bring the 661.75 region into play. Watch NVDA and mega caps closely.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 275.50 and consolidating after recent strength. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 279.50, followed by 283.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 287.75 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 275.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 271.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 267.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 263.50 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 415.00 and attempting to stabilize after a pullback. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 420.75, followed by 426.25 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 431.75 would signal upside continuation.

If 415.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 410.00. A deeper pullback could test 405.00, and continued weakness may bring the 400.00 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 198.75 and sitting just below the key 200 level. If buyers reclaim and hold above 200.75, a move toward 206.75 may develop, followed by 212.75 if semiconductor strength returns. Sustained trade above 218.75 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 198.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 193.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 188.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 183.75 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 384.50 and maintaining strong structure despite slight consolidation. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 390.75, followed by 397.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 403.75 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 384.50 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 378.50. A breakdown there could expose 372.50, and continued weakness may bring the 366.50 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 612.00 and attempting to rebuild after relative weakness. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 619.00 may develop, followed by 626.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 633.00 would indicate recovery potential.

If 612.00 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 605.00. A deeper pullback could test 598.00, and continued weakness may bring the 591.00 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 394.00 and holding steady within its recent range. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 401.50 may develop, followed by 409.00 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 416.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 394.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 387.00 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 380.00, and deeper weakness may bring the 373.00 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.