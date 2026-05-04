Bizarre Moment At Berkshire's Annual Meeting Spotlights Cyber Risk

Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting was destined to be interesting as the first without its now-retired CEO, Warren Buffett, MC'ing the event.

But Buffett, who remains chairman of Berkshire's board, made a few cameos. One of them was pretty eerie.

Kicking off the Q&A on Saturday morning, the spotlight went to a video where "Warren from Omaha" asked the first question:

The fun moment quickly turned serious when CEO Greg Abel informed the audience that it wasn't Warren Buffett.

"As you’ve all picked up, that was a deepfake," Abel said. "But here’s the interesting thing. That was done with zero input from Warren. Voice, photo… we were able to obtain that with information that’s out there, and replicate those actions and that voice."

It's notable that they leaned into the deepfake because it's a problem that Buffett has been wrestling with for years. Just a few months ago, Berkshire put out a rare press release about deepfakes titled: "It's Not Me."

"Scamming has always been part of the American scene," Buffett said of deepfakes at the 2024 meeting. "If I was interested in investing in scamming — it's gonna be the growth industry of all time."

So of course, it's not surprising that it was the very first topic they addressed during the meeting's Q&A session.

"That's what we're dealing with when we think of Berkshire and how we have to protect it every day," Abel said on Saturday. "It can go to deepfakes, and they're using it to try to penetrate our business. It can be cyber attacks. It's a great reminder for our team, because that is a significant risk across Berkshire that we're managing every day. Cyber risk. And it's one that we take extremely seriously."

Are markets complacent about cyber risks?

While it's unsettling to think about the risks posed by cyber attacks, it's encouraging to hear executives, not just at Berkshire, confirm that it's top of mind.

The fact that we haven't experienced a market-destabilizing event tied to cyber perhaps speaks to how effective companies and regulators have been at keeping bad actors at bay.

Hopefully it stays that way.

Because, for now, market participants are arguably complacent about cyber risks. It rarely comes up in surveys about risk. For example, in BofA's latest Global Fund Manager Survey, cyber didn't crack the list of top "tail risks" identified by market pros.

This might be a problem. Because according to TKer Truth No. 8: "The most destabilizing risks are the ones people aren't talking about."

Investors and traders not talking about a risk suggests that the risk isn't priced into markets. That means when the risk materializes, volatility is more likely to spike with prices potentially overshooting to the downside.

Especially with the rise of AI and increasingly scary stories about related risks, it's never been more important to be vigilant.

For now, we put faith in our business leaders and policymakers and hope that they continue to be in front of this.

On Saturday, CNBC's Becky Quick asked Buffett about the morning's deepfake and the risk AI poses to the world.

"It's scary," Buffett said. "It's particularly scary when you have nine countries or so with nuclear weapons and people working on it. We haven't dealt with it. We don't know what's going to happen."

Investing is risky. Bad things often happen. And sometimes, very bad things happen.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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