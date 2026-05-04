SEC Just Hit Pause On Prediction Market ETFs But Wall Street Is Still All In

Wall Street may have found its next major investing gem, but regulators aren't ready to move quite that fast.

According to Reuters, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed the approval process for several new exchange-traded funds based on prediction markets. These ETFs were filed by companies including Bitwise Asset Management, Roundhill Investments, and GraniteShares.

This would give investors the option of making market-like wagers on all sorts of things, including election results, economic recessions, mass layoffs at tech firms, and even oil price surges.

The SEC's delay shows how major this could be for markets, and they are not looking to rush into it. Wall Street is basically trying to turn real-world events into investable products that everyday investors can trade just like stocks.

Why the SEC Pressed Pause

Here's what happened. Under normal circumstances, these ETF filings would automatically move forward after a 75-day review window unless the SEC stepped in.

That deadline was set to expire this week.

Instead, they asked for additional details from issuers on how these ETFs would function, how they would manage event contracts, and what type of disclosure would be necessary for investors to understand the risk.

This does not mean that they rejected them outright. They just wanted to get a better idea before they opened the gates.

And honestly, that makes sense.

Predictive market ETFs are not your average S&P 500 ETFs. In this case, it’s all about yes/no predictions. This would mean that investors can potentially end up losing everything on the spot.

Therefore, even if an approval is granted eventually, regulators clearly want tighter guardrails first.

Wall Street Sees a Huge Opportunity

Prediction markets have grown in popularity thanks to platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket, particularly because of how well they did during the 2024 U.S. Presidential elections.

The platforms proved that markets could sometimes predict results even better. In some cases, even more accurately than polls or traditional analysts.

This caught the interest of Wall Street.

ETF issuers now want to offer similar event-based investments in packages that investors can easily trade using a brokerage account, retirement account, or IRA.

Just picture it this way. Bitcoin ETFs opened up cryptocurrency investing to the masses. Similarly, predictive market ETFs could open up event investments to the broader public.

This would mean instead of opening specialized accounts on separate platforms, investors could simply buy an ETF tied to whether Republicans or Democrats win the White House, or whether oil surges above a certain price.

The Risks Are Way Greater Than Traditional ETFs

This is where things get interesting and risky.

Traditional ETFs are typically diversified investments into securities, fixed-income assets, or commodities. Prediction market ETFs, on the other hand, are very different. These are largely all-or-nothing propositions.

If the event you bet on does not come to fruition, there's a high likelihood that the ETF will be worthless.

So while these products may be packaged in a familiar ETF structure, the reality is that the risks are similar to derivatives and wagers rather than investments.

That's something to keep in mind, particularly for retail investors who may assume "ETF" automatically means lower risk.

It doesn't. In fact, SEC filings themselves warn of potential losses, insider trading, legal issues, and settlement disputes.

For example, if an election result is challenged or later corrected after contract settlement, investors may have no way of recovering losses.

In simple terms, these products could offer prospects but come with risks as well.

Finance Keeps Expanding as Wall Street Gets Innovative

These prediction market ETFs are just an example of the broader trend we can see in the markets. Wall Street has continued to expand the types of products that can be invested in.

Gold became an ETF. Bitcoin became an ETF. Options strategies became ETFs. Now, elections, layoffs, and recessions may be next.

This trend is part innovation and part financial gamification (gaming in finance).

Certainly, some investors will find strategic value in these instruments, especially for hedging purposes and temporary position-taking.

However, for long-term investors, the crucial question to be asked is whether increased accessibility to speculative instruments improves investment strategies or increases risks.

That answer will likely depend on how these ETFs are used.

The SEC's delay might have slowed down their launch, but it did not affect the broader narrative. Wall Street clearly believes there is strong demand for turning predictions into portfolios.

And if regulators eventually approve these funds, prediction markets are likely to transition from being niche trading tools to becoming mainstream investment vehicles sooner than most people think.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.