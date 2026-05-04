Luckin's Coffee Hangover In Q1

China's largest coffee chain slipped into same-store sales contraction in the first quarter, as the country's top takeout dining delivery companies eased a subsidy war that had boosted sales

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Luckin's revenue rose 35% in the first quarter, driven by a 39% year-on-year rise in its store count to 33,596 shops at the end of March

The chain's average monthly transacting customers rose 25% in the quarter, far slower than its revenue growth, indicating it is having difficulty retaining customers

While those subsidy wars hit the food delivery companies, sending Meituan into the red, they were a boon to food and beverage operators whose business surged as consumers took advantage of bargains. Within the coffee and adjacent bubble tea sectors, consumers often used subsidies to get their drinks delivered for just pennies or sometimes for free.

"In the following quarters, as we move into the comparison period impacted by last year's elevated delivery subsidies, our same-store sales may face some short-term volatility," CEO Guo Jinyi said on the company's earnings call.

The same-store sales decline capped a quarter for Luckin that included slowing customer stickiness and eroding margins as it continued its breakneck expansion amid intense competition in China's coffee market. The company opened 2,548 new stores during the quarter, increasing its overall footprint by 39.4% to 33,596 by the end of March.

Investors applaud

As we previously noted, the slip into negative same-store sales growth was probably expected as delivery subsidies subsided, and pressure on that metric for the rest of this year was also probably expected as well. At the same time, Luckin expressed a vote of confidence in itself by unveiling an aggressive $500 million share buyback program, its first ever, equal to about 5% of its current market cap of about $10 billion.

Starbucks is currently contemplating its next steps in China, which quite possibly could include more efforts to grab some share at the lower end of the market where Luckin is king. That lower end of the market was a bright spot for Luckin in the first quarter, where the company mostly uses franchise partners rather than the self-operated stores it uses in big cities.

The company reported that revenue from its franchised business rose about 45% in the first quarter year-on-year to 3.02 billion yuan ($442 million). That was far faster than the 35% overall revenue growth the company reported for the period, which rose to about 12 billion yuan. The overall figure was dragged down by the 33% revenue growth for the company's self-operated stores that account for about two-thirds of its total.

The company's monthly transacting customers rose 25%, far slower than its revenue growth, which seems to show its having difficulty retaining customers at the same rate that it's growing. Its store-level operating margin has also been coming down steadily, standing at 13.6% in the first quarter from 17.0% a year earlier, reflecting the difficulty it is facing finding new locations in the oversaturated market.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here