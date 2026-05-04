Cash Flow Plummets, Top Shareholder Trims Stake: What's Up At Zhejiang Shibao?

The automotive steering systems maker's profit fell despite growing revenue in the first quarter, prompting investors to vote with their feet

Key Takeaways:

Zhejiang Shibao reported its operating cash flow plunged by more than 85% year-over-year in the first quarter

The company's major shareholder abruptly announced a plan to trim its stake by up to 3% the day after the release of its latest quarterly report

Zhejiang Shibao's latest report shows it posted revenue of 753 million yuan ($110 million) in the first quarter, up 4.88% year-on-year. But its profit went into reverse, falling by 14.1% to 41.87 million yuan. Even after excluding non-recurring items, its core net profit still slipped by 13.1% to 38.88 million yuan.

Top-line growth without bottom-line gains

The company attributed the lack of profit growth despite rising revenue to increases in its selling and R&D expenses as it explores new markets and develops new technologies to stay ahead in its field. During the quarter, its administrative expenses rose by 12.4% year-on-year to 36.26 million yuan. R&D spending rose by an even larger 39.7% to 52.67 million yuan, while selling expenses also surged by 41% to 17.47 million yuan.

"During the reporting period, while China's automotive industry experienced a year-on-year decline in production and sales, sales of some of the company's major customers bucked the trend, driving steady growth in the company's steering system product sales," Zhejiang Shibao said.

The second message is that despite its top-line growth during the quarter, the company's profitability worsened — meaning its margins contracted as the business scaled up. A clear culprit is rising costs that are dragging down its gross margin. Judging from its first-quarter performance, the company appears to lack the pricing power to pass elevated costs on to its customers, probably the result of fierce competition.

Operating cash flow nosedives

Digging deeper, what may have baffled investors the most is a steep drop in the company's net operating cash flow. That figure stood at just 10.7 million yuan in the first quarter, down 86% from the 75.9 million yuan it logged a year earlier. The company didn't provide much explanation for the steep drop, saying it was "mainly due to a decrease in cash received from the sale of goods."

Such a response is bound to raise more questions than it answers. Management merely stated that cash receipts dropped without explaining the root causes behind this steep decline. Did its product selling prices plummet? Or did the company have to grant extensions to customers who were having difficulty paying their bills?

More stake-trimming ahead?

The announcement made a point of clarifying that upon the company's listings, Shibao Holding and some of top managers and stakeholders committed not to sell their shares within three years. But the company has now been listed for more than a decade in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong, meaning such lockups ended long ago, which the company seems to want to emphasize to show its not breaching any previous commitments.

It's also crucial to note that the original commitment stipulated that, after the initial three years, Shibao Holding and company Chairman Zhang Shiquan would retain the right to reduce their stakes by no more than 25% in any given year. Additionally, if Zhang Shiquan leaves the company in the future, he is only restricted from selling his shares for six months after his departure.

That means Shibao Holding still has the right to offload up to another 22% of its company holdings during the rest of this year, leaving investors exposed to the ongoing risk of further sell-downs if the stakeholder needs to raise more funds. After all, it was quite direct in attributing its original sell-down decision to the "need (for) funds for liquidity."

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.