Lalatech Fulfills 1B Orders In 2025 As Global Expansion Scales

The logistics services platform recorded steady growth in orders, revenue and profit last year as it continues to scale its global operations and move towards an IPO

Logistics giant Lalatech Holdings Ltd. reported steady growth in orders and revenue last year as its international expansion advanced with the scale-up of its global platform and it continues to pursue a Hong Kong listing.

The company runs a marketplace model under the Huolala and Lalamove service brands that connects merchants and drivers online for on-demand and scheduled shipping. Its closed-loop platform covers the entire process, from order placement and payment to matching, tracking, and settlement, making it the world's largest logistics provider by closed-loop freight GTV, with 53.1% of the market last year.

The company's revenue grew 34.3% last year to $2.14 billion, while its adjusted net profit reached $560.3 million. Its monthly active users reached 21.3 million for the year, while its monthly active drivers rose to 2.1 million, reflecting steady expansion on both sides of its marketplace.

International business remained a key contributor to the company's growth. Overseas revenue rose 32.1% year-on-year to $197.3 million in 2025, compared with $149.3 million a year earlier. As a percentage of total revenue, the segment remained at a high-single-digit level, which the company considers optimal.

While still accounting for less than a tenth of total revenue, the upward trend points to growing traction in international markets as the company expands its global footprint. Lalatech now operates in more than 400 cities across 14 markets. Southeast Asia and Latin America remain core regions for future investment, while the company is also expanding its presence in the Middle East, including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

The international push comes as logistics platforms seek new growth avenues beyond their home markets, where competition has intensified. Lalatech's approach focuses on adapting its service offerings to local demand while leveraging its technology and operational infrastructure.

At the same time, the company is advancing its diversification strategy, with newer logistics services contributing an increasing share of revenue. Diversified logistics services, which include integrated enterprise services, less-than-truckload (LTL) services and home-moving services, accounted for over 40% of logistics revenue in Mainland China.

The segment's GTV grew 23.8% year-on-year, with its share of total GTV rising from 5.4% in 2023 to 7.8% in 2024 and further to 8.1% in 2025. The expansion reflects stronger demand for integrated and value-added logistics solutions, particularly among business users.

The shift highlights Lalatech's transition from a traditional freight-matching platform to a broader "internet-plus" integrated logistics model. By expanding into adjacent services, the company aims to capture a wider range of logistics needs and enhance monetization opportunities.

Lalatech said it will continue to prioritize steady and disciplined growth, focusing on expanding its global presence, strengthening localized capabilities and developing diversified services as new growth drivers.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works free weekly newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.