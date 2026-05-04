Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar kicks off the week with a lighter schedule, allowing markets to trade more on positioning and technical levels. The primary data point comes at 10:00AM ET with Factory Orders and Final Durable Goods data, providing insight into manufacturing demand and business investment trends.

Treasury activity continues with the 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction at 11:30AM ET, followed by Financing Estimates at 3:00PM ET. Additionally, New York Fed President John Williams is scheduled to speak at 12:50PM ET, which could introduce headline driven volatility depending on his tone. With limited data and fewer catalysts, expect a more technical session with traders beginning to position for the rest of the week.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 719.50 as markets begin the week near highs with a lighter data calendar. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 724.50 may develop, followed by 729.25 if momentum builds into the afternoon. Sustained strength above 734.25 would signal continued upside expansion driven by positioning.

If SPY loses 719.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 714.50. A breakdown there could expose 709.50, and continued weakness may bring the 704.50 region into focus. Expect more technical driven price action.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 673.50 and remains in a strong uptrend led by tech. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 679.25 may develop, followed by 685.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 690.25 would indicate continued leadership in growth names.

If 673.50 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 668.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 663.25, and continued weakness may bring the 658.25 region into play. Watch large cap tech for direction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 278.50 and holding strong after recent upside momentum. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 282.50, followed by 286.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 290.75 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 278.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 274.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 270.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 266.50 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 412.50 and pulling back slightly after prior strength. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 418.00, followed by 423.50 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 429.00 would signal upside continuation.

If 412.50 fails to hold, sellers may press into 407.50. A deeper pullback could test 402.50, and continued weakness may bring the 397.50 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 198.25 and sitting just below the key 200 level. If buyers reclaim and hold above 200.50, a move toward 206.50 may develop, followed by 212.50 if semiconductor momentum returns. Sustained trade above 218.50 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 198.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 193.25 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 188.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 183.25 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 385.75 and showing strong upside momentum relative to prior sessions. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 392.00, followed by 398.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 405.00 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 385.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 379.75. A breakdown there could expose 373.75, and continued weakness may bring the 367.75 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 608.00 and showing relative weakness compared to other mega caps. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 615.00 may develop, followed by 622.00 if momentum rebuilds. Sustained strength above 629.00 would indicate recovery potential.

If 608.00 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 601.00. A deeper pullback could test 594.00, and continued weakness may bring the 587.00 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 391.50 and attempting to maintain stability. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 399.00 may develop, followed by 406.50 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 414.00 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 391.50 fails to hold, sellers may test 384.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 377.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 370.50 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.