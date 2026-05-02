Mag 7 Just Committed $710 Billion To AI Capex

Apple beat at $111.2B with a $100B buyback. Meta got hit. Powell’s last press conference brought the most divided Fed since 1992.

The S&P closed Friday at a fresh record 7,230 (+0.3%), the Nasdaq at a record 25,114 (+0.9%), both posting their best month since 2020. Apple did most of the Friday lifting after a $111.2B revenue beat. The Dow slipped 153 points to 49,499. WTI cooled to $102.28 (-2.7%) on Iran de-escalation signals, but the national gas average still hit $4.39, up from $4.06 a week ago.

THE RUNDOWN

APPLE › $111.2B AND A $100B BUYBACK › Apple delivered Q2 revenue of $111.18B vs $109.7B est and EPS of $2.01 vs $1.95. iPhone revenue at $56.99B narrowly missed $57.21B, but Cook described demand as “off the charts” with chip constraints limiting orders. Services hit a $120B annual run rate, the buyback authorization went up by $100B, and next-quarter revenue guidance of 14-17% YoY blew past the ~11% consensus. Stock closed up 3% Friday.

OIL › UAE BOLTS OPEC, PUMP DOESN’T BUDGE › The UAE said it’s leaving OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1 and will gradually boost production. WTI fell 2.7% Friday on Iran de-escalation signals via Pakistani mediators. Gas didn’t get the memo. National average $4.39, up from $4.06 seven days ago.

TARIFFS › TRUMP TARGETS EU CARS NEXT WEEK › Trump posted Friday that the EU isn’t complying with the agreed trade deal and tariffs on European cars and parts go up next week. Watch BMW, Mercedes, Stellantis, and US-listed parts suppliers at Monday’s open.

THE PLAY › THE $710B SORT

The headline is $710 billion. The story is what the market did with it.

CapEx guidance landed on Wednesday. The reaction was nothing close to uniform. Meta dropped 8.6% on guiding to $135B (up from $125B). Microsoft dropped 3.9% on $190B and “high memory costs.” Google rallied to all-time highs. Amazon held flat after AWS reaccelerated to 28.4% YoY, the fastest growth in 15 quarters. Apple, which barely spends on AI, ripped 3% Friday on a $111B revenue print and a $100B buyback.

That’s not a market that hates CapEx. It’s a market sorting it.

The dispersion is the signal. Compute-leveraged names (Apple Services, AWS, Google Cloud) get rewarded because CapEx is showing up in revenue today. CapEx absorbers (Meta, Microsoft) get punished because the spend keeps growing while the monetization story is still a 2027-2028 conversation. Pichai’s “compute constrained” framing is bullish. Zuckerberg’s $135B at this stage of the build isn’t.

Why the Fed split matters here. Hammack vs Miran is shorthand for the stagflation question. Oil at $102, gas at $4.39, a labor market that’s softening. If the FOMC can’t agree on direction, the dispersion trade gets a second engine: a wider gap between defensive cash flow names and CapEx stories needing patient capital.

The trigger. AMD reports Tuesday after the close. JOLTS lands Tuesday morning. If AMD comes in light on AI accelerator revenue, the CapEx-absorber names get a second leg down. The tell is the SMH/IGV ratio (semis vs software). Semis are leading. Software is bleeding (IBM -7.5% last Thursday, ServiceNow -18%). Watch the gap on Wednesday’s open.

One tactical close. New Series I Savings Bonds issued May 1 through October 31 carry a 4.26% composite rate (0.90% fixed, 3.34% inflation component). Cap is $10K per person electronically. With the 10Y at 4.38% and stagflation pricing back in the bond market, government-backed inflation protection at 4.26% is worth a slot for the cash you don’t need inside 12 months.

Monday: Berkshire’s first earnings report with Greg Abel as CEO. We’ll break down what changed and what didn’t.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.