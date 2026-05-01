Important Tell For Stock Market

Note the following:

Europe

Speculation is building that the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will raise rates in their next meetings.

Taiwan

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

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