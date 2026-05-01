Important Tell For Stock Market
Note the following:
Europe
Speculation is building that the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will raise rates in their next meetings.
Taiwan
Magnificent Seven Money Flows
Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.
In the early trade, money flows are negative in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying.
What To Do Now
Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.
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