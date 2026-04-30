Baidu's Hidden AI Spinoff Is About To Get Priced: This week's Wolf Pick

A 6x EV/EBITDA multiple. A chip business worth $9 to $13 billion that’s currently valued at zero. A revenue mix flip happening at next Q1 earnings. The math doesn’t reconcile.

This week’s Wolf Pick: Baidu

There’s a $43 billion company trading at roughly 6x EV/EBITDA, a multiple normally reserved for dying businesses. It also owns a soon-to-be publicly listed AI chip subsidiary that one major Wall Street bank values at $9 to $13 billion on its own. Q1 earnings drop May 18. A research briefing reviewed by our editorial team argues this is one of the cleanest mispricing setups in global tech right now.

The Setup the Market Is Missing

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is the company most Western investors still think of as “the Google of China.” Search bar. Ad revenue. Slow grower. Trapped in a regulatory environment nobody wants to underwrite.

That mental model is about to get destroyed by two events happening within weeks of each other.

The first is the Kunlunxin spinoff. The second is a revenue mix milestone that will mathematically reclassify what Baidu actually is. Neither is reflected in the stock at $127, and neither requires Baidu to grow faster than already projected. Both are functions of recognition, not execution.

Catalyst One: The Kunlunxin Spinoff Is Already in Motion

Most investors who follow Baidu know the company has been quietly building its own AI chips for over a decade. Very few understand what is actually happening inside that program right now.

Kunlunxin is Baidu’s AI semiconductor subsidiary. On January 1, Kunlunxin confidentially filed a listing application with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to spin off as a standalone public company, with Baidu retaining a controlling stake. Baidu jumped 12% on the news that day.

Estimated 2026 standalone revenue for Kunlunxin alone: RMB 7 to 13 billion (roughly $1 to $1.8 billion USD). Jefferies estimates Kunlunxin could command a standalone valuation of $16 to $23 billion when listed publicly, with $9 to $13 billion of that attributable to Baidu’s stake.

Today’s consensus models treat Kunlunxin as worth precisely zero. It is buried inside a conglomerate being valued on blended advertising-sector multiples. The spinoff forces every analyst covering the stock to explicitly assign it a value. That value will almost certainly be benchmarked against AI infrastructure peers, not legacy internet companies.

The repricing does not require revenue upside. It is purely a function of recognition.

Catalyst Two: The 51% Revenue Mix Threshold

Bank of America’s most recent revision to their Baidu model deserves close attention. According to research shared with Wolf Financial, BofA raised their AI Cloud Infrastructure revenue growth estimate to 43% year-over-year, up sharply from a prior 25% assumption. The bank now projects Baidu to outgrow Alibaba Cloud’s 40% expansion in Q1 2026.

The more consequential data point is the revenue mix call. BofA projects AI-powered revenue to cross 51% of Baidu’s total revenue mix in Q1 2026, marking the first quarter in the company’s history where AI definitively displaces legacy advertising as the core business engine.

Think about what that means for valuation. Baidu at 6x EV/EBITDA is arguably cheap even as an advertising recovery play. Baidu as a pure-play China AI infrastructure company, with a vertically integrated stack no competitor can replicate on the same timeline, deserves to trade in an entirely different multiple range. The 51% threshold is the moment that re-rating narrative becomes mathematically undeniable.

Q1 2026 earnings drop Monday May 18 after the close. That is the print where the threshold either confirms or it doesn’t.

The Full-Stack Moat Nobody Is Talking About

What makes both catalysts credible is the strategic asset underneath them: Baidu’s control of the complete AI stack from software framework to custom silicon.

What to Watch on May 18

Four things from the Q1 2026 print will move the stock:

What the setup does have: a discrete near-term catalyst, a clear structural narrative, an AI infrastructure asset growing faster than its closest peer, and a valuation floor protected by a still-cash-generating advertising business. The market is arguing about search ad trends. A sovereign AI titan is being birthed inside the company while everyone looks the other way.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.