Hyperscaler Capex Growth Reignites Semi Mania; Jobless Claims This Low Last Seen In 1969

Leading Indicators

Note the following:

Japan

Japan threatened to intervene in the forex market, causing the yen to rise. Interest rates in Japan are important because in the carry trade, funds have borrowed billions of dollars in Japan and invested in the U.S., lately in the AI trade.

Europe

Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Meta (META) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is range bound.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.