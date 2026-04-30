The Stability Case

Digital Realty raised 2026 core FFO guidance to $8.00-$8.10 per share, implying 9% growth. Q1 core FFO of $2.04 represented 15% YoY growth. Same-capital cash NOI grew 7.9% headline.

Total bookings reached $707 million annualized at 100% share — the second-highest quarterly leasing in company history. The 200 MW Charlotte lease with an AA-rated hyperscaler anchors the largest single contract DLR has ever signed. Backlog stands at $1.8 billion at 100% share, providing visibility into 2027 and 2028 commencements.

The balance sheet is the cleanest in years. Debt to adjusted EBITDA fell to 4.7x — a multi-year low. AFFO payout ratio compressed to 64%. The 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection segment delivered $98 million in Q1, up 42% YoY — a record. That segment converts to revenue faster than hyperscale leases and protects the near-term dividend buffer.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The 19-month weighted-average lag between sign and commencement is the structural variable. Capital is committed. Cash conversion is conditional. A backlog that grows while commencements lag means revenue conversion is delayed even as the headline numbers expand.

Same-capital cash NOI grew 7.9% headline but only 2.5% on a constant-currency basis. The gap between those two figures is operating-expense and FX pressure that the headline does not show.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is whether the 19-month sign-to-commencement lag compresses or extends through 2026-2027. A shorter lag accelerates revenue conversion and expands the dividend buffer. A longer lag — driven by permit timelines or grid capacity constraints — means the backlog is real but the cash is delayed.

The second is whether the 11.4% pre-leased development yield holds through commencement. Construction cost inflation, power infrastructure delays, or operating-expense overruns at scale could compress that figure before contracted rent begins to flow.

What I’d Watch

The first is the 0-1 megawatt plus interconnection segment. It delivered $98 million in Q1 with 42% YoY growth — the highest contribution to near-term FFO. That segment’s durability is what protects the dividend in the gap between large hyperscale lease signings and their 2027-2028 commencements.

The second is constant-currency same-capital cash NOI growth. The 7.9% headline obscures a 2.5% constant-currency print. If FX-neutral NOI growth doesn’t recover, dividend coverage compresses even while backlog expands. Backlog can compound while cash conversion lags. That is how structural pressure builds quietly — long before dividend coverage visibly breaks.

This is not a prediction — structural assessment.

DLR Q1 2026 earnings release (April 23, 2026). Analysis: Dividend Forensics Bureau | Buffer Half-Life™ framework.

For further research: dividendforensics.gumroad.com

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