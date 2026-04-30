China's Race Toward Higher Capacity Batteries—Is Bigger Really Better?

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Energy storage systems are accelerating toward larger-scale and longer-duration configurations, addressing a growing number of consumption scenarios challenging power supply stability. As the core component of such systems, energy storage cells are rapidly expanding in capacity. From the establishment of 314Ah as a mainstream configuration to the intensive rollout of cells exceeding 500Ah by multiple manufacturers, the technological iteration cycle continues to shorten. While debate persists over whether larger cell capacity is always better, it's undeniable that leading players are racing to enter the large-capacity energy storage cell segment.

While debate continues on whether energy storage battery cells need to keep evolving toward higher capacities, the technical roadmaps of leading enterprises show capacity upscaling has become a shared goal across the industry. The industry is currently transitioning from the mainstream 314Ah specification to 500Ah+ and even higher capacities. By the end of 2025, the penetration rate of 314Ah cells in the energy storage market had exceeded 70%, making it the benchmark configuration for mainstream projects. Notably, it took only about one year for this specification to go from introduction to market dominance, showing the pace of technological iteration in energy storage cells is far exceeding expectations.

Among those, Ganfeng Lithium's 588Ah battery cell prototype has entered the testing and validation phase, with mass production expected to commence around May 2026. Envision Energy, meanwhile, announced that its 790Ah battery cells have officially entered mass production, simultaneously launching a 12.5MWh energy storage system equipped with this cell. As such, projections indicate that 500Ah+ battery cells will accelerate into large-scale application by the end of 2026 and are expected to become a mainstream specification in the market by 2027.

In fact, several factors are driving the movement into high-capacity battery cells. As energy storage projects trend toward larger-scale and longer-duration, and more high-power-consumption scenarios like AI computing centers emerge, buyers are imposing higher demands on the capacity and performance of individual cells. Large-format cells can deliver greater capacity within the same space, thereby saving customers on comprehensive costs such as land, infrastructure, and connectors.

Analysis of project model data for three long-cycle high-capacity battery cell products from CALB Group (3931.HK) reveal that, through the dual upgrade of capacity and cycle life, high-capacity cell technology drives a continuous reduction in levelized cost of storage (LCOS) via substantial increases in discharge capacity, under the premise of controllable initial investment. This provides a more cost-effective solution for scenarios such as integrated wind-solar storage systems and long-duration energy storage.

Furthermore, since only a handful of frontrunner manufacturers have achieved breakthroughs in the mass production of high-capacity battery cells, these firms are able to effectively attain competitive edges by developing dedicated technological platforms and accumulating core manufacturing expertise to secure first-mover advantage. Meanwhile, they are further strengthening their market dominance by expediting overseas expansion and adapting to standards and requirements in different regions.

Despite the clear trend toward higher-capacity batteries, there is broad consensus within the industry that larger cell capacity is not necessarily better, as it faces multiple bottlenecks related to safety, energy density and market demand. Balancing safety and energy density is the core challenge. The amp-hour (Ah) rating of battery cells should not be the sole focus. Although technology allows for capacities exceeding even 5,000Ah, a relentless pursuit of capacity at the expense of thermal runaway management will pose serious safety risks.

Second, production line conversion and investment costs create practical constraints. A full-scale transition from existing production lines to high-capacity cells requires significant investment in equipment upgrades, process debugging, and capacity ramp-up, as well as considerable time. Therefore, a concentrated transition to high-capacity cells isn't expected to begin until the second half of 2026 or 2027 at the earliest. Until then, 314Ah cells will remain the primary product being delivered.

Industry consensus holds that large-capacity cells will dominate the energy storage market over the next three years, with 500Ah+ products expected to achieve widespread adoption by 2027. Nonetheless, capacity upscaling has its limits. Given this, companies should define battery cells from a systemic perspective, determining cell capacity and specifications by working backward from end-user needs. At the same time, thermal runaway management for higher-capacity cells should be strengthened, which requires thorough validation across materials, structure, thermal dissipation and other aspects to avoid sacrificing safety in the pursuit of higher capacity.

Overall, the trend toward higher-capacity energy storage cells in China is being driven by a combination of evolving demand, cost optimization, and intense competition. However, there's a limit to how much capacity can grow. Balancing safety and energy density, ensuring compatibility with market needs, and managing thermal runaway remain common obstacles that the industry needs to address collectively. High-capacity cells will gradually take over the market in the next three years, but a company's core competitiveness will lie in finding the optimal balance between technology, cost-effectiveness, and safety.