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屏幕截图_30-4-2026_10212_thebambooworks.com
April 30, 2026 9:36 AM 5 min read

China's Race Toward Higher Capacity Batteries—Is Bigger Really Better?

The country's energy storage sector is racing toward bigger batteries. But as capacity climbs, so do questions over safety, costs and whether bigger is truly better

image credit: Bamboo Works

The race to higher capacities

Not only that, but the industry is continuing to upgrade to even higher-capacity products as reflected by the release of high-capacity cells covering capacities from 587Ah to 790Ah by mainstream manufacturers like Guangzhou Great Power Energy (300438. SZ), Ganfeng Lithium (002460. SZ) and Envision Energy.

Forces driving cell upscaling

At the same time, the shift toward a market-oriented economy is compelling enterprises to build core competitiveness through technological innovation and cost control. Therefore, while larger battery cells present greater challenges for thermal runaway and overall safety management, they can substantially enhance full-lifecycle economic efficiency.

From Ah numbers to system-level thinking

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