Shoemaker Xtep Sprints Into Southeast Asia As China's Running Boom Slows

The company is building an overseas market for its running shoes, targeting 50% annual growth for that part of its business over the next three years

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Key Takeaways:

Xtep has entered Malaysia with the opening of six new stores, complementing recently opened shops in Singapore and Indonesia

The sportswear maker is expanding aggressively in Southeast Asia, with plans to boost its overseas revenue by 50% annually over the next three years

The running craze in China is slowing after an earlier boom, with the number of marathons dropping to 594 in 2025 from 696 a year earlier, according to the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA). But while China's boom is slowing, Southeast Asia is just getting started with its own massive running events, such as the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon last year, which attracted 42,000 runners.

In terms of store count, Xtep is far behind hometown rival Anta (2020.HK), which already has 256 stores in the region, including 60 in Singapore alone, and 1,000 more planned by 2028. China's second biggest sportswear company, Li Ning (2331.HK), started a push into Southeast Asia back in the 2000s, though it still gets less than 10% of its revenues from overseas.

Domestically, Anta and Li Ning are China's leading sportswear brands, with Xtep running third. Many see Anta as a global contender to challenge the dominance of Nike (NKE.US) and Adidas (ADS.DE), with Anta opening its first U.S. store in January this year. But the three Chinese leaders all still struggle with brand recognition outside their home market.

Xtep's global experiment, while still in its fledgling stage, may make it the first Chinese running shoe that is widely known under its own international brand name, which already evokes an athletic image.

High-performance focus

Unlike Anta, which offers a wide range of sports shoes, Xtep sold its tennis and canvas leisure shoe brands, K-Swiss and Palladium, two years ago and now concentrates on running and hiking shoes. In addition to its Xtep brand, the company in 2023 bought out its joint venture that owns Hong Kong, Macao and Mainland China rights to Saucony running shoes and Merrell hiking boots that cater to a more limited market of outdoor enthusiasts.

While the Saucony and Merrell rights do not extend to Southeast Asia, they have helped to bolster Xtep's reputation among more serious athletes, with its own branded Xtep 160X series also winning respect. The company says on its website it has enabled 107 Chinese athletes to claim more than 500 championships in prominent running events.

Its strategy of positioning Xtep as a brand for serious athletes is paying off, at least among that crowd. Its revenue last year rose by a relatively modest 4.2% to 14.1 billion yuan, with its footwear segment, which accounts for 60% of sales, up by a slightly faster 4.5%. Its profit for the year rose 10.8%, to 1.37 billion yuan.

But those gains were small compared to revenue from its professional sports shoe segment, which includes Saucony and Merrell, as well as its Xtep high-performance running shoes. Its professional sports shoe revenue jumped by 30.8%, to 1.64 billion yuan, accounting for 11.6% of total revenue. Its mass market running shoes grew by a much slower 1.5%, to 12.5 billion yuan.

Growth streak continues

Xtep plans to open its first Saucony store in Hong Kong in May, in its first cautious step for the brand outside Mainland China. Its other steps outside China to date, including the new Malaysia store openings, have all been under its own brand, since it doesn't own rights to Saucony outside Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.

One of Xtep's important tools for promoting itself as a serious athletic brand is its Runners Club. It has expanded that concept to Southeast Asia, where the number of members reached over 7,000 in 2025.

Xtep's Southeast Asian advances and the first quarter update failed to wow investors, although 19 out of 20 analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance rate the company a "buy" or "strong buy." The company's stock is down 17% this year, including a 5% drop since the quarterly update last week. Its price to earnings (P/E) ratio of 8 times is also well below Anta and Li Ning, which both trade at around 15 times.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.