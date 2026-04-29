Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar is one of the most important of the week, featuring a heavy slate of data, including housing starts, building permits, durable goods, trade balance, and inventory data. This cluster provides a broad view of economic activity, manufacturing demand, and growth trends, and is likely to drive early volatility.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 712.00 as markets head into one of the most important sessions of the week with FOMC on deck. If buyers defend this level early through the 8:30AM ET data, a move toward 717.00 may develop, followed by 722.00 if momentum builds ahead of the Fed decision. Sustained strength above 727.00 would signal strong upside positioning into and after the announcement.

If SPY loses 712.00 with conviction, sellers may press into 707.00. A breakdown there could expose 702.00, and continued weakness may bring the 697.00 region into focus. Expect sharp volatility into 2:00PM ET.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 659.75 and remains strong as tech leads into a major catalyst day. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 665.50 may develop, followed by 671.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 676.50 would indicate continued leadership in growth names.

If 659.75 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 654.75. A deeper breakdown could expose 649.75, and continued weakness may bring the 644.75 region into play. Expect heavy movement around mega cap positioning.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 268.50 and consolidating ahead of earnings and macro catalysts. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 272.50, followed by 276.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 280.50 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 268.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 264.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 260.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 256.50 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 426.50 and remains strong ahead of its earnings release after the bell. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 432.50, followed by 438.50 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 444.50 would signal strong upside continuation.

If 426.50 fails to hold, sellers may press into 421.50. A deeper pullback could test 416.50, and continued weakness may bring the 411.50 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 214.00 and continues to lead with strong momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 220.00 may develop, followed by 226.00 if semiconductor strength continues. Sustained trade above 232.00 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 214.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 208.50 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 203.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 198.50 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 348.50 and holding strong ahead of earnings. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 354.50, followed by 360.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 366.50 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 348.50 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 343.50. A breakdown there could expose 338.50, and continued weakness may bring the 333.50 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 669.75 and consolidating ahead of earnings. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 676.75 may develop, followed by 683.75 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 690.75 would indicate continued upside leadership.

If 669.75 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 663.75. A deeper pullback could test 657.75, and continued weakness may bring the 651.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 376.25 and attempting to stabilize. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 383.75 may develop, followed by 391.25 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 398.75 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 376.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 369.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 363.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 356.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.