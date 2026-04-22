SEC Weighs Onchain Trading Exemption: Could Tokenized Securities Go Mainstream?

"We are on the cusp of releasing what I call an ‘innovation exemption,'" Atkins said, "which will provide market participants with a cabined framework to begin facilitating the trading of tokenized securities on-chain in a compliant fashion as the Commission works toward long-term rules of the road."

If that exemption materializes, stocks may no longer need traditional exchanges to trade. The implications stretch far beyond crypto.

What Are Tokenized Securities?

A tokenized security is a traditional financial asset — a stock, bond, or fund share represented as a digital token on a blockchain. The token carries the same legal ownership rights as its conventional counterpart, but it is programmable, divisible, and capable of settling in near-real time without a clearinghouse standing in the middle.

This is not a fringe technology anymore. The plumbing connecting Wall Street to blockchain rails is already in production.

What the SEC Is Actually Proposing

The proposed innovation exemption would give qualified firms a regulatory sandbox. A limited window to issue and trade tokenized securities onchain under lighter-touch compliance conditions, while still operating under SEC oversight.

Under the framework described in prior Project Crypto guidance, eligible issuers and trading venues would receive a 12- to 36-month grace window from full registration requirements, after which they must either demonstrate sufficient decentralization or come into full compliance.

The move signals a clean break from the enforcement posture of former Chair Gary Gensler. Atkins framed the exemption as a way to keep tokenization of equities, bonds, and other real-world assets inside U.S. markets instead of pushing experimentation offshore, saying the SEC's "head-in-the-sand posture and its shoot-first, ask-questions-later approach are days of the past."

Why the Infrastructure Shift Matters

The traditional securities market runs on infrastructure built in the 1960s and 1970s. Trades settle on a T+2 basis, two business days after execution — routed through a layered system of brokers, custodians, clearinghouses, and depositories.The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) sits at the center of that system, processing trillions of dollars in transactions annually.

Blockchain collapses that chain into a single layer. Onchain settlement will streamline transactions by enabling faster, cheaper, and more transparent trades, settling a Treasury bond purchase in seconds rather than days, with full visibility into the process via blockchain, reducing risks and opening 24/7 access.

The New York Stock Exchange is already developing a platform for the trading and onchain settlement of tokenized securities, which could allow for 24/7 trading. The SEC has also approved a rule change that would allow Nasdaq to support the trading of tokenized shares.

What Changes for Investors

The global access angle is particularly consequential. An investor in Lagos or Jakarta could hold a tokenized U.S. Treasury bond with the same ease as a fund manager in New York, provided regulatory frameworks align internationally, which remains an open question.

The Risks Are Real

Beyond institutional resistance, the technical risks are non-trivial. Smart contract vulnerabilities, KYC and AML compliance on permissionless chains, and market integrity concerns in thin liquidity environments remain unsolved engineering and policy problems. The exemption's success will depend heavily on how rigorously the SEC defines eligibility and monitors participants during the sandbox window.

Who Stands to Win

The pressure falls on legacy intermediaries: traditional stock exchanges, clearinghouses, and custodians whose business models depend on the friction that blockchain is designed to eliminate.

The Bottom Line

The question is no longer whether tokenized securities will exist. They already do. The question is whether the regulatory framework will arrive before the market outgrows the sandbox.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.