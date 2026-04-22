China's NEV Slowdown, And A Dating App Rejects AI

Key Takeaways:

The recent contraction in China's overheated new energy vehicle market points to an unavoidable wave of industry consolidation and brand alliances

A fast-growing online dating company's upcoming Hong Kong IPO relies on thousands of human facilitators, bucking the global trend of AI-driven matchmaking

image credit: Bamboo Works

We believe this pullback isn't a massive shock. By the end of 2025, at least 50% of all new sales were NEVs. Overall adoption and sales growth have been extraordinary, and it shouldn't be surprising that the market needs a moment to pause and contract. Subsidies have been rolled back or completely eliminated. Furthermore, intense price wars throughout last year pushed massive inventory to dealerships.

Finding love the traditional way

What makes Milian uniquely Chinese — and particularly fascinating — is its business model. Rather than relying heavily on algorithms, the company employs thousands of real-life facilitators. These human matchmakers join the online dating process to keep conversations going and ease newly matched couples through the awkward getting-to-know-you phases.

In a world where AI is everywhere and investors generally demand its usage, we think Milian's human-centric approach is a brilliant strategy for diversification. It solves a specific cultural dilemma: Chinese youth are famous for lacking dating skills because their parents often discourage romantic pursuits until they finish their education. Having a third-party advisor provides a necessary social bridge.

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China Inc by Bamboo Works discusses the latest developments on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States to drive informed decision-making for investors and others interested in this dynamic group of companies.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.