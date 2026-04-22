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April 22, 2026 9:12 AM 5 min read

Total Value Locked Is A Lie; Now Decentralization Is A Lie Too?

This brings us to the broader ethical and structural crisis in DeFi. We have built a system that is too complex to be allowed to fail. Because it is too complex to fail, it cannot be truly decentralized.

image credit: Author

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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