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April 21, 2026 4:53 PM 5 min read

Think Your Roth IRA Is Completely Tax-Free? Think Again

The Roth IRA has a near-mythical reputation among retirement savers. Pay taxes upfront, let the account grow, and walk away decades later without owing another dollar to the IRS. That last piece is the appeal, and it's also where most investors get tripped up.

Here are five places where the "tax-free" label quietly breaks down, and what retail investors can do about each one.

The Earnings Five-Year Rule Most Savers Don't Track

Contributions to a Roth IRA can be withdrawn at any time, at any age, tax-free and penalty-free, because that money was already taxed. Earnings are a different story. To withdraw investment gains tax-free, the account holder has to be at least 59½ and must have held any Roth IRA for at least five tax years, counted from January 1 of the year of the first contribution.

Every Roth Conversion Starts Its Own Five-Year Clock

Backdoor Roth strategies have exploded in popularity among higher earners, and so has confusion around the second, separate five-year rule governing conversions. Every individual conversion starts its own holding period, measured from January 1 of the conversion year. Pull the converted principal out before that clock expires and before age 59½, and a 10% early withdrawal penalty applies to the converted amount, not just the earnings.

Roth Conversions Quietly Inflate Your Medicare Bill

This one surprises almost everyone. A Roth conversion is a taxable event in the year it happens, and the converted amount lands in your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI). MAGI drives the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) surcharge on Medicare Part B and Part D premiums.

Inherited Roth IRAs Come With A 10-Year Countdown

State Tax Quirks Can Still Catch You

The Bottom Line For Retirees And Savers

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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