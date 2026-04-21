Wellbore Integrity Solutions (Private) Bonds: Double-Digit Yield On Strong Fundamentals

Company and Bond Overview

Wellbore Recent Performance and Guidance

Wellbore Credit Metrics

Market Pricing vs Fundamentals

The WIS senior secured bond offer to us a double-digit yield backed by secured assets, no near-term maturities, and a stable operational profile in the well integrity segment. The credit spread appears disproportionately wide compared with other Nordic high-yield issuers of similar quality, likely due to technical factors (limited liquidity, small issue size, unrated status) rather than fundamental weakness.

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