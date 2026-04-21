The Stability Case

EAD came in at $0.74 per share against a $0.70 quarterly dividend. Coverage at 1.06x is positive. The $104.7B portfolio scale provides operational breadth, and the 87% Agency allocation keeps the core book within the highest-quality segment of the MBS market.

At 35 days, NLY’s repo WA maturity is longer than peers. That is the buffer. The dividend was maintained. The platform is not under immediate stress.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The concern is not the coverage ratio. It is the structure beneath it.

This is not a duration problem. It is a structure problem.

Repo WA maturity contracted from 49 days to 35 days in a single quarter. Per DFB framework, contraction signals risk appetite — not defense. A 14-day shortening is not noise. It is a directional signal.

The Non-Agency and MSR allocation adds complexity that Agency-only portfolios do not carry. Non-Agency MBS is subject to credit risk, not just rate risk. MSR values are sensitive to prepayment speeds, which move with rates in ways that do not always offset Agency MBS mark-to-market losses cleanly. The risk is harder to isolate.

In AGNC, the pressure is visible in book value. In NLY, it is migrating into the portfolio structure.

At 7.2x GAAP leverage — 5.6x economic — the amplification factor on any spread compression or mark-to-market deterioration remains significant. T3 and T5 are both active.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is repo WA maturity stabilization or extension above 40 days. The Q4 contraction from 49 to 35 days is the clearest structural signal in the current data. A reversal would indicate management is repositioning defensively rather than extending duration exposure.

The second is Non-Agency and MSR allocation transparency. If the portfolio mix continues to shift away from Agency, the coverage ratio becomes harder to stress-test from the outside. A clear management framework for how Non-Agency credit risk is sized and hedged would change the analytical picture.

The third is EAD trajectory relative to the $0.70 dividend. At 1.06x, the cushion is narrow. Any NII compression from rate movement or spread widening reduces that buffer quickly. Two consecutive quarters below 1.0x coverage would be a valid signal trigger.

What I’d Watch

The first is repo direction in Q1 2026. If it contracts further below 35 days, that confirms duration risk appetite is increasing — not stabilizing. Extension back toward 45 days would be the defensive signal to watch for.

The second is Non-Agency and MSR as a percentage of total portfolio. This shift differentiates NLY from pure Agency peers, making EAD more sensitive to prepayment speeds and credit spreads. Watch whether that percentage grows, holds, or retreats.

The third is the spread between GAAP and economic leverage. The 1.6x gap between 7.2x GAAP and 5.6x economic reflects the density of the hedge book. If that gap narrows, the hedge book is shrinking relative to gross exposure — which increases sensitivity to rate moves.

NLY’s coverage is functional and its funding runway is longer than most in the sector. The structure is getting more complex. The buffer is not. Coverage is intact. The risk is changing.

This is not a prediction — structural assessment.

Source: NLY Q4 2025 earnings release (January 2026). Analysis: Dividend Forensics Bureau | Buffer Half-Life™ framework.

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