China's Spacety Raises $190M As Space IPO Frenzy Builds

The latest fundraising and IPO preparations by satellite startup Spacety is part of a wider movement towards public listings by Chinese space companies

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

Spacety's 1.3 billion yuan ($190 million) fundraising and preliminary IPO preparation come as a growing number of Chinese commercial space companies target similar listings

Clearer rules from China's Nasdaq-style STAR Market and stronger policy support are helping drive that wave, even as steady profits remain elusive for most companies

Spacety is a niche player focused on synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites. While that's a niche area of the satellite universe, the company's story offers a window into where China's commercial-space sector is headed. That's because Spacety sits at the intersection of several of the industry's biggest themes: lower-cost hardware, data services and the still-unfinished search for a workable commercial model.

China's first class of private space companies spans several tracks, including satellite launch and manufacturing, as well as low-orbit constellation building and related downstream businesses. The first wave of excitement was driven by launch technology, especially reusable rockets. LandSpace's STAR Market filing, for example, aims to raise 7.5 billion yuan for its reusable rocket business.

New phase

But the next phase includes what comes after the launch, with attention on companies that can turn satellites into communications networks, navigation services, remote-sensing products or other repeatable revenue streams.

That's where Spacety is a useful case study. Unlike the better-known rocket hopefuls, the company focuses on SAR, a tougher but potentially more defensible niche in commercial space. Unlike optical satellites, which depend on clear lines of vision, SAR satellites use microwave signals that allow them to work at night and through clouds and smoke.

Policy push

Government policy has helped create this moment where the space sector transitions from the theorical to the practical. Beijing's new rules clearing the path for space listings on the STAR Market give the most promising players a clearer domestic funding channel as they continue to seek profitable business models.

The comparison of the Chinese space hopefuls with SpaceX is useful, but there are some key differences. Most notably, SpaceX has changed the conversation by showing what happens when lower launch costs, satellite infrastructure and downstream services begin reinforcing one another to create profitable business models.

To subscribe to Bamboo Works weekly free newsletter, click here

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.