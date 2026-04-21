Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

At 10:00AM ET, Pending Home Sales and Business Inventories add further context to economic conditions, while Treasury announcements occur throughout the day. Later in the afternoon, Fed Governor Christopher Waller speaks at 2:30PM ET, which could influence sentiment depending on policy tone. With multiple data points hitting early, expect sharp reactions and increased volatility as markets digest the latest economic signals and adjust positioning accordingly.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 712.25 as markets continue pressing into new highs with a robust economic calendar set to drive early volatility. If buyers defend this level through the 8:30AM ET data, a move toward 717.25 may develop, followed by 722.00 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 727.00 would signal continued upside expansion driven by strong positioning.

If SPY loses 712.25 with conviction, sellers may press into 707.25. A breakdown there could expose 702.25, and continued weakness may bring the 697.25 region into focus. Expect sharp reactions around retail sales data.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 650.50 and remains in a strong uptrend led by tech and semiconductors. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 656.00 may develop, followed by 661.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 666.50 would indicate continued leadership in growth stocks.

If 650.50 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 645.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 640.25, and continued weakness may bring the 635.25 region into play. Watch NVDA closely for direction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 272.25 and holding near recent highs. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 276.25, followed by 280.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 284.50 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 272.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 268.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 264.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 260.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 420.00 and consolidating after recent upside movement. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 425.75, followed by 431.25 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 436.75 would signal strong continuation in large cap tech.

If 420.00 fails to hold, sellers may press into 414.75. A deeper pullback could test 409.50, and continued weakness may bring the 404.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 202.75 and holding above the key 200 level, signaling continued strength. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 208.75 may develop, followed by 214.50 if semiconductor momentum continues. Sustained trade above 220.25 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 202.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 197.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 192.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 187.75 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 339.00 and maintaining strong structure. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 344.25, followed by 349.50 if communication services remain strong. Sustained strength above 354.50 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 339.00 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 333.75. A breakdown there could expose 328.75, and continued weakness may bring the 323.75 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 675.50 and consolidating after recent strength. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 682.50 may develop, followed by 689.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 696.50 would indicate continued upside leadership.

If 675.50 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 669.50. A deeper pullback could test 663.50, and continued weakness may bring the 657.50 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 396.00 and attempting to stabilize near key levels. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 403.25 may develop, followed by 410.50 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 418.00 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 396.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 389.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 382.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 375.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.