Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare Seeks Hong Kong IPO

The supplier of services for primary healthcare providers has applied for a Hong Kong IPO, reporting strong profit growth last year on non-operational factors

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Key Takeaways:

Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare has applied to list in Hong Kong, reporting solid revenue growth but declining gross margins over the last three years

The provider of services to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies saw its profit surge 43% last year, primarily due to non-operational changes in the value of financial instruments

Benefiting from aging population

Revenue rises, gross profit falls for second-largest business

It's worth noting that Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare's gross margins have been ailing lately, showing a steady decline over the past three years from 29.9% in 2023 to 22.9% last year. The drop owes mostly to a slide in margins for its pharmaceutical direct supply and distribution services.

Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare's revenue is also subject to seasonal fluctuations. A case in point is respiratory system medications, whose demand rises notably each year during cold and flu season. Other seasonal diseases give rise to similar fluctuating demand. Additionally, some customers arrange to purchase more goods in advance due to the potential for poor road conditions in many parts of rural China during extreme winter weather.

By comparison, investors tend to prefer more highly differentiated biotech pharmaceutical companies and AI stocks involved in drug research and development. That lack of appeal, underscored by its lack of big-name investors, means Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare is likely to command a similarly low valuation, and will almost certainly need to price its stock at a forecast P/E ratio below 10 times to attract investors.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.