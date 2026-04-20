Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare Seeks Hong Kong IPO

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The supplier of services for primary healthcare providers has applied for a Hong Kong IPO, reporting strong profit growth last year on non-operational factors
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Key Takeaways:
- Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare has applied to list in Hong Kong, reporting solid revenue growth but declining gross margins over the last three years
- The provider of services to hospitals, clinics and pharmacies saw its profit surge 43% last year, primarily due to non-operational changes in the value of financial instruments
Benefiting from aging population
Revenue rises, gross profit falls for second-largest business
It's worth noting that Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare's gross margins have been ailing lately, showing a steady decline over the past three years from 29.9% in 2023 to 22.9% last year. The drop owes mostly to a slide in margins for its pharmaceutical direct supply and distribution services.
Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare's revenue is also subject to seasonal fluctuations. A case in point is respiratory system medications, whose demand rises notably each year during cold and flu season. Other seasonal diseases give rise to similar fluctuating demand. Additionally, some customers arrange to purchase more goods in advance due to the potential for poor road conditions in many parts of rural China during extreme winter weather.
By comparison, investors tend to prefer more highly differentiated biotech pharmaceutical companies and AI stocks involved in drug research and development. That lack of appeal, underscored by its lack of big-name investors, means Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare is likely to command a similarly low valuation, and will almost certainly need to price its stock at a forecast P/E ratio below 10 times to attract investors.
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China has gone from a growing to an aging society in the space of just a few decades, opening a door to big demand for companies that can provide medical care and medicines for adults and the elderly. Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare & Technology Group Co. Ltd. sees an opportunity in that space, and is seizing on Hong Kong's current hot IPO market to woo investors with its listing application filed this month. While the prospectus shows the company's top line continues to grow, that growth is coming at the cost of shrinking profitability in an industry famous for its thin margins.
Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare started out in 2016 with a founding mission of addressing the pain point of inadequate clinical testing capabilities within primary healthcare institutions. It later gradually expanded into other businesses, addressing issues such as a lack of digitalization in the primary healthcare industry, weak diagnostic and treatment capabilities, and inefficient pharmaceutical supply chains. These three areas eventually evolved into the company's core business segments.
The company's largest shareholder is currently Sichuan Jianengda Investment, holding 32.79% of its equity. Sichuan Jianengda is, in turn, owned 60% by Geng Funeng and 40% by his younger brother, Geng Fuchang. The elder Geng founded the Good Doctor brand and possesses 40 years of experience in China's primary healthcare market. His experience includes extensive expertise in pharmaceutical R&D, pharmaceutical industry operations, pharmaceutical commerce and team management.
The aging of China's population, combined with a concurrent rise in chronic diseases, has made primary healthcare increasingly important within China's medical system. Primary healthcare in China typically takes place at healthcare institutions, as well as in pharmacies. Such institutions run a wide range in China, often based on local wealth levels, covering outpatient departments at hospitals, as well as community and township healthcare centers, village health stations and clinics. Pharmacies are classified by business model and scale, chiefly encompassing large chains, typically with 500 or more outlets, small and medium-sized chains with fewer than 500 outlets, and independent stores. Primary healthcare institutions account for 95.2% of the total medical institutions in China.
Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare is playing into a market with big potential. Within China's total healthcare market, direct pharmaceutical sales to primary healthcare outlets – one of the company's main businesses – expanded from 7 billion yuan ($1 billion) in 2018 to 20.6 billion yuan in 2024, representing 19.8% annual growth, according to third-party market data in the company's prospectus. As the population ages and demand for healthcare and medicine rises, the market is expected to reach 63.8 billion yuan by 2030, equating to an accelerated 20.7% annual growth rate over the next four years.
A significant barrier to entry for the companies in the pharmaceutical supply chain is strict requirements for temperature control, which often requires strict cold chain capabilities. That limitation has led to a relatively concentrated landscape in China's direct pharmaceutical supply market. The top five players hold a combined market share of 53.1%. Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare is one of those with 11.3% of the market in 2024, making it the second-largest player, trailing the leader by just 3.1 percentage points.
The company's revenue reached 3.82 billion yuan last year, up 17.1% year-on-year, benefiting from growth in its direct pharmaceutical supply and distribution services. But its gross profit rose by a far slower 1.6% to 870 million yuan. Its profit for the year jumped 43% year-on-year to 54.1 million yuan. But that was mostly due to a substantial decrease in fair value change losses on equity share redemption liabilities in 2025, which fell 72.5% to 11.07 million yuan last year from to 40.22 million yuan in 2024. In other words, the improvement was mostly due to non-cash factors unrelated to the company's operations.
Its integrated diagnosis and treatment solutions segment was also problematic, even though Good Doctor Cloud Healthcare is the market leader by revenue in that area. Its revenue for the segment rose 8.7% year-on-year to 730 million yuan last year. But its gross margin plummeted by 14.1 percentage points to 31.9%. That collapse caused the segment's gross profit to decrease by 24.6% to 231 million yuan. The company attributed the steep decline to the impact of launching solution portfolios with relatively lower gross margins to specific customers after taking over customer relationships from one of its top customers. That customer, Sichuan Medical Trade, is a related company that counts Geng Yuefei, the son of founder Geng Funeng, as one of its minority investors.
Comparable companies primarily focused on the retail pharmaceutical sector, such as Sinopharm (1099.HK) and China Resources Pharmaceutical (3320.HK), currently trade at relatively low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of 7.3 times and 8.3 times their forecast profits for 2026, respectively. That shows valuations for this group aren't particularly high, largely because the business is relatively low margin with little room for differentiation among major players.