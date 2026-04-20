China's Private-Sector Answer To Nuclear Fusion - NovaFusionX

The company has raised $175 million in the year since its inception, including more than $100 million in its latest funding from an A-list of private equity investors

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Key Takeaways:

NovaFusionX announced it has raised a fresh 700 million yuan just a year after its founding, as it races to develop its modular-style nuclear fusion technology

China's nuclear fusion industry is behind the U.S., but has gained fresh momentum as AI emerges as a major new customer for the cheap but technically complex power source

China is famous for throwing money at industries it wants to develop, and one of the latest to get that distinction is nuclear fusion – a process that promises to deliver huge amounts of electricity at cheap prices by mimicking the process used in the sun. That campaign for fusion energy has taken on greater urgency with the rise of AI, which is a huge consumer of electricity.

The latest funding comes after NovaFusionX raised an initial 500 million yuan last August, bringing its total fundraising to 1.2 billion yuan in just a year after its founding – a record fundraising speed for a fusion-related startup in China. No valuations have been given, but the backing of such major players indicates NovaFusionX may be China's strongest private sector player to emerge so far in the nuclear fusion space.

Apart from its strong support from China's domestic private equity community, NovaFusionX is also notable for counting a fund connected to internet giant Meituan among its backers. That's quite significant, as such internet majors are also aggressively developing AI applications, making them likely customers for the massive amounts of cheap electricity that nuclear fusion will produce.

Modular reactors

NovaFusionX says Guo Houyang was a pioneer in FRC-SMR technology, and other reports note that he previously coordinated China-U.S. fusion research on behalf of the U.S. Department of Energy. The company's prototype generator, the Nova One, is currently in the engineering construction phase, and it is aiming to achieve its first discharge of plasma – the ultra-hot state of matter where fusion occurs – by the end of this year.

While all of this sounds promising, NovaFusionX will be reliant on more investment dollars for quite some time to come, as will most of its peers. If all goes according to plan, which is hardly guaranteed, the company aims to commercialize its technology by the mid-2030s, with a target of providing power at the 50 MW to 100 MW level per individual station.

Its relative youth means that many new funding rounds still lie ahead for NovFusionX, whose $175 million raised so far still looks quite modest compared to most of its peers. By comparison, Commonwealth leads the field with $3 billion raised to date, while TAE Technology and Helion have both raised more than $1 billion, not to mention the $1.6 billion raised by the state-backed China Fusion Energy Co. Ltd. at the time of its establishment last year.

All this comes as funding for nuclear fusion is likely to accelerate as the technology moves closer to commercialization. Fusion developers raised $2.2 billion worldwide last year, up 180% from 2024, though behind the record $2.9 billion raised in 2022, according to the Fusion Industry Association.

All that said, it's not too early to think about when these companies will start becoming available to small investors through IPOs. While most aren't aiming to commercialize their technology until the 2030s, losing money has never been a disqualifier for a public listing, especially in a hot area receiving growing attention due to its supporting role for the rise of a new AI era.

For now, at least, NovaFusionX appears to have enough private sector backing to keep fueling its nuclear fusion dreams for at least the next two or three years. But if the Hong Kong and China IPO markets are still hot at that time, and the AI story continues to gain momentum, it's quite possible we could see the company take a shot at a multibillion-dollar listing in Hong Kong, Shanghai or Shenzhen before 2030.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.