Duke Energy: 100-Year Dividend Track Record — But $103B Capex Is Compressing The Credit Cushion

The Stability Case

Duke Energy ended FY2025 with adjusted EPS of $6.31, covering its $4.22 annual dividend at approximately 1.49x. The company has paid a quarterly cash dividend for 100 consecutive years. Management has guided FY2026 adjusted EPS of $6.55 to $6.80, with a long-term EPS growth rate of 5% to 7% through 2030.

The operational foundation is improving. Duke Energy secured approximately 4.5 gigawatts of data center load under electric service agreements, reflecting accelerating industrial demand across its Carolinas and Florida service territories. Retail sales growth is projected at 1.5% to 2% for 2026. The company added 13 gigawatts of new generation capacity over the five-year plan, with dispatchable generation, renewables, and battery storage across the portfolio.

Liquidity is substantive. The company extended and expanded its revolving credit facility to $10 billion through 2030. A $6 billion minority investment from Brookfield Infrastructure in Duke Energy Florida and the sale of the Tennessee natural gas distribution business to Spire for approximately $2.5 billion provide near-term equity funding and credit profile support. FFO-to-debt reached 14.8% in FY2025, approaching the 15% long-term target.

Where Caution Is Warranted

FFO-to-debt is 14.8%. The Moody’s threshold for the current Baa2 rating is 15%. That gap is not a crisis. It is a margin that the company has not yet closed — and is funding a $103 billion capital plan while trying to close it.

That gap reflects threshold sensitivity. Moody’s has previously cited 15% as the boundary for Baa2 stability. Duke Energy has operated below that line for several years. The $103 billion capital plan does not close that gap — it funds through it.

The capital plan is the largest regulated capital program in the U.S. utility industry. Executing it requires approximately $10 billion of equity issuance between 2027 and 2030, alongside ongoing debt financing. Long-term debt stands at $80.1 billion. The company’s own guidance acknowledges that it does not expect to reach the top half of its 5% to 7% EPS growth range until 2028, when data center and manufacturing loads come fully online.

That timeline creates a window. Between now and 2028, Duke Energy is spending ahead of load — deploying capital before the revenue it funds arrives. During that window, FFO-to-debt remains under pressure. The 33% dividend buffer is real. The credit metric gap is also real. They are not the same number.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is FFO-to-debt declining below 14%. The company has guided toward improvement, but the capital plan is front-loaded and load growth is back-loaded. If regulatory recovery timelines slip or interest expense rises faster than earnings, the metric moves in the wrong direction. A sustained decline below 14% would bring Moody’s Baa2 stability into question.

The second is equity issuance execution risk. The $10 billion equity plan for 2027 to 2030 assumes constructive market conditions and ongoing ATM and DRIP availability. If equity markets tighten or share price declines materially, the funding mix shifts toward debt — which is the variable that puts further pressure on FFO-to-debt.

What I’d Watch

The first is FFO-to-debt relative to the 15% Moody’s threshold in each quarterly update. The company has been below that line for several years. The trajectory matters more than the current reading.

The second is the pace of data center ESA conversion to actual load. Duke Energy has signed 4.5 gigawatts of agreements. Agreements are not revenue. Watch whether those loads come online on schedule beginning in 2027, or whether timing slips — which would extend the window when CapEx outpaces earnings.

SourceLine: Adjusted EPS and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent S&P affirmation (April 2025) and Moody’s bond issuance disclosures. FFO-to-debt based on company-reported figures. All figures in USD. This is not investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.