Healthpeak Has A BBB+ Rating And 28% Dividend Buffer — But Earnings Base Has Changed

The Stability Case

Healthpeak enters the post-separation period from a position of relative balance sheet strength. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre stood at 5.2x at year-end 2025, within investment-grade norms for diversified healthcare REITs, and liquidity reached approximately $2.4 billion. The BBB+ and Baa1 ratings reflect that credit agencies view the leverage profile as manageable given the asset quality and tenant mix across outpatient medical and life science segments.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The Janus Living separation introduces a structural variable that the current coverage ratio does not fully resolve. The $1.69 AFFO figure reflects the consolidated entity — including senior housing operations that have now been contributed to Janus Living. The post-separation DOC is a different earnings structure than the one that generated that figure.

This is not a coverage problem. It is a measurement problem. The earnings base has changed. The coverage framework has not yet caught up.

That gap — between pre-separation guidance and post-separation reality — is where the structural question sits. The $840 million Janus Living IPO was upsized, which is a constructive signal for capital allocation. But until Healthpeak reports its first full quarter as a standalone outpatient medical and life science REIT, the 28% buffer figure carries an asterisk. The coverage is estimated, not confirmed, against the new earnings base.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is post-separation AFFO disclosure. When Healthpeak reports Q1 2026 results — the first observable data point for the post-separation structure — the market will have its initial read on whether the $1.70 to $1.74 FFO guidance range holds. If AFFO per share prints below $1.60, coverage compresses toward approximately 1.30x on a re-based structure. If it tracks toward $1.65 or above, the stability case strengthens considerably.

What I’d Watch

The first is Q1 2026 AFFO per share relative to the $1.22 dividend. This is the first observable data point for the re-based earnings structure. A coverage ratio that holds at or above 1.30x confirms the post-separation structure. A print below 1.20x changes the conversation.

The second is Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre at mid-year 2026. The separation was designed in part to reduce balance sheet complexity. If leverage does not compress from the 5.2x year-end 2025 level as capital is redeployed into Gateway Crossing and life science acquisitions, the buffer between investment-grade and stress territory narrows.

SourceLine: AFFO and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent agency publications. Janus Living IPO details sourced from company press releases. All figures in USD. This is not investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.