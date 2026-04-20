Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar kicks off the week with very limited data, leaving markets largely driven by technicals, positioning, and broader sentiment. The only scheduled release is the 3 and 6 Month Treasury Bill Auction at 11:30AM ET, which may have a modest impact on short term rates but is unlikely to drive major equity movement on its own.

With a lack of major catalysts, traders should expect price action to be more technically driven, with momentum and key levels dictating direction. This type of environment often leads to cleaner trend continuation or sharp reversals at key levels due to thinner participation. As the week progresses, markets will begin positioning for more impactful data ahead, but for today, expect a relatively quieter session with potential for steady directional movement.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 706.75 as markets kick off the week pushing into fresh highs with limited data to disrupt momentum. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 711.50 may develop, followed by 716.25 if upside momentum continues. Sustained strength above 720.75 would signal continued bullish expansion driven by positioning and trend continuation.

If SPY loses 706.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 701.75. A breakdown there could expose 696.75, and continued weakness may bring the 691.75 region into focus. Expect more technical driven movement in a lighter session.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 642.25 and remains strong as tech continues to lead the broader market. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 647.50 may develop, followed by 652.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 657.00 would indicate continued leadership in growth names.

If 642.25 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 637.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 632.50, and continued weakness may bring the 627.75 region into play. Watch semiconductors closely for direction.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 270.25 and pushing into higher levels alongside broader strength. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 274.25, followed by 278.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 282.50 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 270.25 breaks lower, sellers may test 266.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 262.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 258.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 419.75 and consolidating after recent upside movement. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 425.25, followed by 430.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 436.25 would signal strong continuation in large cap tech.

If 419.75 fails to hold, sellers may press into 414.75. A deeper pullback could test 409.75, and continued weakness may bring the 404.75 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 199.75 and hovering just below the key 200 level. If buyers reclaim and hold above 201.50, a move toward 207.25 may develop, followed by 213.00 if semiconductor strength continues. Sustained trade above 218.75 would indicate strong upside momentum.

If 199.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 194.50 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 189.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 184.00 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 338.75 and maintaining strong structure. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 343.75, followed by 348.75 if communication services remain strong. Sustained strength above 353.75 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 338.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 333.75. A breakdown there could expose 328.75, and continued weakness may bring the 323.75 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 682.50 and continuing to show strong relative strength. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 689.50 may develop, followed by 696.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 703.50 would indicate continued upside leadership.

If 682.50 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 676.50. A deeper pullback could test 670.50, and continued weakness may bring the 664.50 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 398.00 and attempting to reclaim upside momentum. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 405.25 may develop, followed by 412.50 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 420.00 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 398.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 391.50 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 385.00, and deeper weakness may bring the 378.50 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.