The Stability Case

Prologis enters 2026 with structural metrics that place it among the most insulated dividend payers in the REIT sector. Core FFO coverage of approximately 1.51x — $5.81 per share against a $3.84 annual dividend — leaves meaningful room before refinancing pressure or occupancy softness could threaten the payout.

The debt structure reinforces that position. A weighted average interest rate of 3.3% on approximately $32 billion in total debt, combined with an 8.2-year weighted average maturity, limits near-term refinancing exposure. The company closed $3.0 billion of new debt in 2025 at a 3.1% weighted average rate — below the existing portfolio cost — which suggests the refinancing cycle, when it arrives, may not materially compress coverage.

Operationally, 2025 was a record year. Prologis signed 228 million square feet of leases, pushing occupancy toward 96%. Management guided 2026 Core FFO at $6.00 to $6.20 per share — implying approximately 3% to 7% growth over 2025. Liquidity of $7.6 billion provides additional cushion.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The CapEx velocity is the tension point. Prologis has expanded its data center power pipeline to 5.7 gigawatts — a significant capital commitment that sits alongside its traditional industrial and logistics platform. Data center development carries front-loaded costs, with revenue recognition lagging construction by 12 to 36 months. That timing gap does not show up in the current coverage ratio. It is where the structure begins to diverge from the headline.

Leverage at 5.3x debt-to-EBITDA is not elevated by REIT standards, but the direction of capital deployment matters. If data center spending accelerates relative to AFFO generation, the buffer that currently reads as comfortable could compress — not from credit deterioration, but from capital allocation timing.

The A credit rating provides meaningful distance from the investment-grade floor, but ratings are maintained, not guaranteed. The agency threshold that matters here is not BBB- but the cost trajectory if the rating were to shift.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is Core FFO guidance execution. Prologis guided $6.00 to $6.20 per share for 2026. If data center development costs or occupancy normalization push actual Core FFO toward the lower bound — or below it — the coverage ratio narrows. A sustained miss would bring the CapEx velocity signal from T4 toward a valid trigger.

The second is data center lease-up timing. The 5.7 GW pipeline assumes tenants arrive on schedule. If hyperscaler demand softens or construction timelines extend, revenue recognition delays could widen the gap between deployed capital and dividend-supporting cash flow. That gap is where the half-life of the current buffer would begin to compress.

What I’d Watch

The first is quarterly Core FFO relative to the $6.00 to $6.20 annual guidance range. A sustained shortfall below $1.50 per quarter would indicate that CapEx timing is compressing coverage — the earliest visible signal before the dividend itself is affected.

The second is data center development spend as a percentage of total investment activity. If the data center share of annual capital deployment consistently exceeds 40%, the front-loaded cost structure becomes the dominant variable in the coverage equation.

Prologis holds one of the widest dividend buffers in the REIT sector, supported by A-rated credit and a debt ladder that extends beyond most peers. The 2025 results confirm the operational engine is running. The 5.7 GW data center pipeline is the variable that determines whether that trajectory holds. Or whether the buffer begins to compress under its own growth.

SourceLine: Core FFO and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent agency publications. All figures in USD. This is not investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.