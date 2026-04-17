Aggressive Buying As Hormuz Strait Opens; Trump Says Inflation Is Fake

Strait Of Hormuz Open

Note the following:

The chart shows that the stock market is now above the magnet.

In the Morning Capsule on April 13, we wrote:

Supporting the stock market this week will be $30B – $40B of buying by Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs). CTAs tend to be systematic, algorithmic driven, trend followers. They are going to buy because the trend has reversed from negative to positive. Most CTAs do not analyze the market, other than the trend.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.

In the early trade, money flows are positive in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) .

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.