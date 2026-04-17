AMD Hits New Highs As Semi Stocks Rally

Semiconductor Sector Performance

AMD's stock price, along with other competitors within the semiconductor industry saw a considerable rise this week. As of close of business Thursday, AMD stock rose 13% on the week, while companies such as NVDA and AVGO climbed over 6% and 7% respectively.

AMD's partnerships are vital as they move forward, as these deals strengthen AMD's position within the data center industry, while keeping them equipped to handle the high demand for chips while building out their AI related infrastructure.

Outlook

Overall, AMD's stock surge this week reflects a combination of strong AI and data center demand, bullish analyst price targets, expanding strategic partnerships, while reaping the benefit of broad semiconductor market strength. While the rally has been noticeably strong, there are some analysts cautioning that expectations are rising quickly, meaning that future earnings will be a key indicator of whether AMD can justify its current growth trajectory.

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