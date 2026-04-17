Rising Silver Prices, Appreciating Yuan Cast Shadow Over JinkoSolar

The leading solar module maker's loss more than tripled in the fourth quarter of last year, as its gross margin barely managed to stay positive

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Key Takeaways:

JinkoSolar's revenue fell 15% in the fourth quarter, easing from a 34% decline in the previous quarter

The solar products maker forecast its shipments would continue to fall this year, as its new CEO called 2026 a "transition year"

Adding to its woes, the company and its peers took a hit from April 1, as China officially cancelled its yearslong tax rebate policy for exported photovoltaic products. That policy previously dropped the value added tax that solar companies had to pay for their products to 9% for exports from the standard 13%.

JinkoSolar was typical of the group, reporting a massive 1.5 billion yuan ($220 million) loss in the fourth quarter, more than triple its 477 million yuan loss a year earlier. Even on an adjusted basis, which excludes changes in the fair value of financial instruments and other non-cash items, the company's net loss more than doubled in the fourth quarter to 838 million yuan from 431 million yuan a year ago.

That process was already a painful one, as JinkoSolar and its peers shuttered older capacity and took massive write-downs in the process. Making matters worse were the yuan's recent appreciation, combined with spiking silver prices that tripled at one point over the last year. While the price has fallen from peaks in January, it's still more than double where it was a year ago.

Rising module prices

JinkoSolar executives said the company has been able to pass some of its higher material prices on to buyers, and noted that its module prices have been rising for the last three to five months. But its low gross margin shows that the company must still absorb some of the higher silver costs itself.

Complicating matters is JinkoSolar's drive to export more of its products as China slows a building binge that has made the country home to more than half of the world's installed capacity for solar power. But the cancellation of export rebates, combined with the effects of yuan appreciation, will make those overseas sales less profitable.

The company got about 60% of its revenue last year from exports, and expects that figure could climb to about 70% this year. At the same time, the company forecast its overall module shipments will continue to fall this year, dropping to between 75 GW and 85 GW from the 86 GW it shipped in 2025.

None of that excited investors who were hoping for a quicker turnaround. The company's U.S.-listed shares tumbled 12% on Thursday after the release of the latest results, though they are still up 35% over the last 52 weeks on hopes for an industry recovery.

Despite its market-leading position, with about 13% of the global market for solar modules, the company's stock only trades at a dismal price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.11. That's slightly lower than the 0.16 for the smaller Canadian Solar (CSIQ.US) and is well behind the 0.53 for the more comparably sized Trina (688599.SH).

One slightly bright spot for the company was its young energy storage system (ESS) business, whose products are used to store excess electricity generated by solar farms for use when the sun isn't shining. The company said that business maintained a "rapid growth trajectory" last year with 5.2 GWh of shipments for the year. It added it expects the amount to more than double this year.

Energy storage systems are indeed a hot ticket right now, as reflected by the doubling of shares of Sigenergy Technology (6656.HK), another player in the space, in their Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday, as the company raised more than $500 million in its IPO.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.