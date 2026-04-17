Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar rounds out the week with MOPEX Friday and a relatively light data schedule, meaning price action is likely to be driven primarily by options expiration flows rather than fundamental catalysts. These expiration dynamics often create sharp, mechanical moves as large institutional positions are rolled or closed, leading to increased volatility and potential intraday reversals.

The only notable events come from Federal Reserve speakers, including Mary Daly at 11:30AM ET, Thomas Barkin at 12:15PM ET, and Governor Christopher Waller at 2:00PM ET. While no major economic data is scheduled, markets will still be sensitive to any policy related commentary. With MOPEX in play and liquidity potentially thinner into the weekend, expect fast, exaggerated moves driven by positioning and hedging activity.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 703.75 as markets head into MOPEX Friday with elevated positioning flows likely to drive price action. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 708.50 may develop, followed by 713.25 if momentum builds into the afternoon. Sustained strength above 718.00 would signal continued upside expansion driven by options related flows.

If SPY loses 703.75 with conviction, sellers may press into 698.75. A breakdown there could expose 693.75, and continued weakness may bring the 688.75 region into focus. Expect sharp, mechanical moves throughout the session.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 642.25 and continues to show strong upside momentum led by tech. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 647.50 may develop, followed by 652.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 657.00 would indicate continued leadership in growth stocks.

If 642.25 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 637.25. A deeper breakdown could expose 632.50, and continued weakness may bring the 627.75 region into play. Expect amplified moves due to options positioning.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 266.00 and consolidating after recent strength. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 270.00, followed by 274.00 if broader sentiment remains positive. Sustained strength above 278.00 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 266.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 262.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 258.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 254.75 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 424.75 and remains in a strong uptrend. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 430.25, followed by 435.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 441.00 would signal strong continuation in large cap tech.

If 424.75 fails to hold, sellers may press into 419.75. A deeper pullback could test 414.75, and continued weakness may bring the 409.75 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 199.00 and hovering just below the key 200 psychological level. If buyers reclaim and hold above 200.75, a move toward 206.50 may develop, followed by 212.25 if semiconductor momentum continues. Sustained trade above 218.00 would indicate strong upside expansion.

If 199.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 193.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 188.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 183.75 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 336.25 and maintaining strong structure. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 341.25, followed by 346.25 if communication services remain strong. Sustained strength above 351.00 would indicate continued upside participation.

If 336.25 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 331.25. A breakdown there could expose 326.25, and continued weakness may bring the 321.25 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 678.75 and continuing to show strong relative strength. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 685.50 may develop, followed by 692.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 699.50 would indicate continued upside leadership.

If 678.75 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 672.75. A deeper pullback could test 666.75, and continued weakness may bring the 660.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 392.25 and attempting to stabilize after recent volatility. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 399.25 may develop, followed by 406.25 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 413.50 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 392.25 fails to hold, sellers may test 385.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 379.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 372.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.