Seanergy Maritime CEO On Positioning For Capesize Upside

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Stavros Gyftakis CFO, discussed the company's evolution into a pure-play Capesize platform, its hybrid chartering approach, and its disciplined capital allocation strategy, while outlining expectations for supply-demand dynamics in the Capesize segment.

You can watch the full discussion here:

A Pure Play Capesize Company Focusing on the Large Dry Bulk Segment

Since its 2015 relaunch, Seanergy has grown from a single vessel into a 20-vessel fleet focused exclusively on large dry bulk segments. The fleet consists of 18 Capesize ships and 2 Newcastlemax vessels. Total carrying capacity stands at 3.6 million dwt, with plans to expand to approximately 4.2 million dwt through newbuild deliveries.

As pointed out during the presentation, the company has invested over $425 million to build one of the industry's lowest book values per deadweight, reflecting a disciplined, counter-cyclical acquisition strategy.

Over this period, the company has combined fleet expansion with capital returns, distributing $51.2 million in dividends since 2022, or approximately $2.64 per share.

Fleet Modernization & Commercial Strategy

Fleet renewal remains a core pillar of Seanergy's strategy. The company is currently executing a $380 million fleet renewal program.

A key differentiator for the company is its commercial strategy. Seanergy maintains 100% time charter coverage across its fleet, but with contracts structured on an index-linked basis. This allows the company to capture spot market upside while maintaining contracted employment.

Currently, approximately 50% of the fleet is fixed at around $29,300 per day, demonstrating the company's ability to actively manage market conditions and secure profitable coverage.

Capital Allocation & Shareholder Returns

Seanergy has built a clearly defined capital allocation framework with a strong emphasis on returning cash to shareholders.

Since late 2021, the company has delivered close to $100 million in total shareholder returns.

Management outlined a structured financial approach, combining disciplined deleveraging with efficient capital deployment. The company targets a net loan-to-value ratio of approximately 50%.

The company's dividend policy follows a clear formula: 50% of free cash flow is distributed to shareholders, while the remaining 50% is retained to support capital expenditures and balance sheet strength.

Market Outlook and Geopolitical Impact

Seanergy sees a constructive setup for the Capesize market, supported by tightening supply and resilient demand trends.

On the demand side, strong Brazilian iron ore exports and continued growth in bauxite volumes are expected to support seaborne trade. Coal demand could increase as energy markets adjust, particularly in response to natural gas constraints.

Management indicated that this shift could add 100–200 million tons of incremental coal demand, providing a meaningful boost to dry bulk trade.

On the supply side, fundamentals appear particularly favorable. The Capesize and Newcastlemax segments currently have the lowest order book in approximately 20 years, while a significant portion of the global fleet is aging, with around 40% expected to exceed 15 years of age by 2026.

At the same time, shipyard capacity remains constrained, limiting the ability to deliver new vessels in the near term.

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