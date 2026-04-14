Realty Income's Dividend Buffer Looks Solid — But Leverage And Maturity Timing Are Worth Watching

The Stability Case

AFFO is estimated at $4.28 per share, compared to an annualized dividend of $3.18, implying coverage of approximately 1.35x. That is not the issue. The buffer is not the widest in the sector, but it is sufficient to absorb moderate earnings pressure without immediately impairing the payout.

Occupancy stood at 98.9% at year-end 2025, reflecting the durability of the tenant base and long-term lease structure. Liquidity exceeded $4 billion, providing flexibility as the company moves into a period where capital market access becomes incrementally more important.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The tension is not in the dividend. It is in the structure around it.

Net Debt/EBITDA stood at 5.4x at year-end 2025. For an A- rated issuer, that is elevated. It does not break the model, but it reduces flexibility relative to where the rating typically sits. Gaming REIT peer VICI Properties operates closer to 5.0x, illustrating the incremental headroom that lower leverage provides under similar capital market conditions.

This does not signal distress. Realty Income remains firmly investment grade with stable access to capital markets. The issue is structural: leverage at this level compresses the distance to a potential rating inflection point. If cost of capital rises during refinancing, the impact is not theoretical — it flows directly into AFFO through higher interest expense.

The second constraint is timing. The maturity profile becomes more relevant as the sector moves into a heavier refinancing window across 2026–2027. Even without a concentrated wall, the sequence and pricing of refinancing events matter. This is not a liquidity problem. It is a timing problem.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is leverage trajectory. A move toward the 5.0–5.1x range through retained cash flow, asset recycling, or disciplined acquisition pacing would expand structural flexibility. A move in the opposite direction — particularly above 5.5x — would narrow it and activate a T5 Leverage Drift signal.

The second is refinancing execution. If upcoming maturities are termed out at spreads consistent with current A- pricing, the structural concern resolves into normal cycle management. If interest expense begins to rise faster than AFFO, the compression will show up in coverage. That is where the buffer begins to matter.

What I’d Watch

The first is any shift in S&P's outlook. A move from Stable to Negative would not change the dividend immediately, but it would change how the market prices the balance sheet. That is where refinancing cost begins to reset.

The second is forward AFFO guidance through 2026. If coverage holds near 1.35x, the structure remains intact. If it trends toward 1.30x or below, the buffer is not disappearing — but it is compressing.

Realty Income enters 2026 with a 26% dividend buffer, A- credit, and near-full occupancy. The dividend is not at risk today. The structure is being tested.

Leverage at 5.4x is manageable, but it leaves less room for error than the rating alone might imply. The maturity calendar is not a trigger. It is the clock.

SourceLine: Core AFFO and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent agency publications. All figures in USD. This is not investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.