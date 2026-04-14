W. P. Carey's Dividend Buffer Is Rebuilding — But Leverage And October Timing Are Worth Watching

The Stability Case

W. P. Carey (WPC) holds a BBB+ credit rating from S&P, placing it within the upper tier of investment-grade net-lease REITs. The company's dividend buffer — the spread between AFFO and the annual dividend — is approximately 28%, leaving a meaningful cushion after meeting payout obligations.

AFFO is estimated at $5.13–5.23 per share for 2026, compared to an annualized dividend of $3.72, implying coverage of approximately 1.38–1.40x. That is not the issue. The buffer is sufficient to absorb moderate earnings pressure without immediately impairing the dividend.

The April 2026 €500 million maturity has already been addressed, removing the nearer-term refinancing overhang and confirming continued access to capital markets. The company's diversified portfolio across the U.S. and Europe provides revenue breadth that reduces single-sector dependency risk.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The tension is not in the coverage ratio. It is in the leverage sitting behind it.

Net Debt/EBITDA stands at approximately 5.9x — elevated for a BBB+ rated issuer. By comparison, A- rated peer Realty Income operates at approximately 5.4x, highlighting the inversion between rating and leverage. This is not a diversification problem. It is a balance sheet positioning problem.

This does not signal distress. W. P. Carey retains investment-grade access, and the April maturity execution supports that. The issue is structural: leverage at this level compresses the distance to the BBB- threshold more than the rating alone would imply.

The second variable is timing. The October 2026 $350 million maturity remains outstanding. April is resolved. October is not. In a refinancing environment where spreads can shift over a short window, execution timing becomes the live variable. This is not a wall. It is a sequencing problem.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is leverage trajectory. A move toward the 5.5x range would expand structural flexibility and better align the balance sheet with its BBB+ rating. A move above 6.0x — particularly ahead of October — would narrow that flexibility and activate a T5 Leverage Drift signal.

The second is October refinancing execution. If the $350 million maturity is termed out at spreads consistent with current BBB+ pricing, the 2026 maturity cycle closes without structural damage. If interest expense begins to rise faster than AFFO, the compression will surface in coverage. That is where the buffer begins to matter.

What I’d Watch

The first is the October refinancing announcement. Spread and tenor relative to the April €500 million execution will indicate whether capital market access has held or tightened.

The second is year-end leverage. If Net Debt/EBITDA remains above 5.7x after both maturities are addressed, the structure is not repairing — it is stabilizing at a tighter level.

W. P. Carey enters the second half of 2026 with a 28% dividend buffer, BBB+ credit, and April behind it. The dividend is not at risk today. The structure is carrying more weight than the rating tier implies.

Leverage at 5.9x defines the margin of safety. October is not a maturity wall. It is the next test of whether that margin holds.

SourceLine: AFFO and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent agency publications. All figures in USD. This is not investment advice.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.