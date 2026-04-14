China's 'Feed King' Liu Yonghao's New Hope Dairy Seeks Hong Kong IPO

Liu Yonghao, harkening from China's first generation of millionaires, is preparing to take his dairy company public in Hong Kong

image credit: Bamboo Works

Key Takeaways:

New Hope Dairy has filed to list in Hong Kong, reporting revenue of 11.2 billion yuan last year

The company ranked fifth in China's market for liquid dairy products in 2025

The name Liu Yonghao may not register with many younger Chinese, who idolize more contemporary entrepreneurs like Wang Tao, founder of leading drone maker DJI. But back in the 1990s when China's economy was just taking off, Liu earned frequent spots on lists of the country's newly super-rich, putting him squarely at the center of China's earliest generation of leading entrepreneurs.

From modest beginning

Liu went on to establish New Hope's dairy division in 2001, and formally registered New Hope Dairy in 2006. The company quickly scaled up through mergers and acquisitions, and followed its parent company with its own listing on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2019.

New Hope Dairy produces and sells dairy products in two main categories: liquid dairy products, including low-temperature milk and yogurt, as well as ambient liquid dairy products; and milk powder products. Liquid dairy is its bread-and-butter, accounting for 93.4% of its sales last year. Within that segment, low-temperature dairy products contributed 53.8%, while ambient-temperature contributed 39.6%.

The company's revenue has been somewhat uneven lately, falling from 11 billion yuan ($1.61 billion) in 2023 to 10.67 billion yuan in 2024, before rebounding to 11.23 billion yuan last year. Its overall gross margin last year was about 29.2%, up 0.8 percentage points from 2024. Its profits over the three-year period have been steadier, rising from 438 million yuan in 2023 to 549 million yuan in 2024, and further to 754 million yuan last year.

China's dairy market has been consistently led by bellwethers Yili Industrial (600887.SH) and Mengniu (2319.HK). New Hope Dairy's new Hong Kong listing is likely aimed at leveraging capital markets to enhance its financing capabilities to help it better compete with that dominant duo and several other major players over the longer term.

Inferior fundamentals

By comparison, Yili has 70 years of history, while the younger Mengniu has 30 years. Both companies have focused exclusively on dairy from their inception, establishing deep roots within the industry. Their sustained growth is the result of long-term experience and accrued expertise developed over decades.

Scale limitations and regional constraints

Within China's liquid dairy product market last year, New Hope just barely managed to crack the top five. The top spots were held by Yili and Mengniu, commanding 30.3% and 27.2% of the market, respectively. They were followed by Bright Dairy (600597.SH) and Junlebao Dairy, at a distant third and fourth with 6.2% and 5.7% of the market. New Hope Dairy ranked fifth with less than 5%.

While New Hope Dairy emphasizes its status as the fastest-growing player in the low-temperature liquid dairy products segment, investors should note that its smaller scale and lower sales base make it easier to achieve such higher growth rates. The opposite is true for rivals with larger sales volumes, which naturally appear to trail New Hope purely in terms of growth rates.

Threat from market leaders

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.