ByteDance's $600 Billion Question: What Are Investors Really Buying?

The company's latest valuation suggests it is being priced like a sprawling platform built on Douyin's domestic cash flow, TikTok's global reach and an aggressive AI push

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Key Takeaways

ByteDance's latest super-sized valuation looks increasingly like a sum-of-the-parts story, centered on Douyin domestically, TikTok globally, and a growing AI story through Doubao

The company doesn't urgently need cash from an IPO, but could start by listing some of its smaller businesses first if the situation is right

That headline figure raises the question of which businesses are doing the heavy lifting for a company whose portfolio includes the Douyin and TikTok short video apps at its core, along with a host of smaller but influential others like Toutiao, CapCut, Lark and Feishu. The hierarchy is relatively clear: Douyin and TikTok are kings, while AI through the company's Doubao app is the fast-rising star supporting the latest premium.

Douyin: The domestic anchor

Those numbers point to a change in how shopping happens on Douyin. Put simply, Douyin is increasingly looking like a place where people go to shop, rather than simply to watch videos and make occasional purchases when something catches their eye.

That's why Douyin is such an important piece in ByteDance's current valuation: it's the clearest example of how the company is turning content into a broader commercial ecosystem offering not only entertainment, but product sales and services.

TikTok: essential but harder to value

If Douyin is ByteDance's domestic cash anchor, TikTok is its global growth engine. ByteDance's international sales rose 63% to about 280 billion yuan in 2024, contributing roughly a quarter of total revenue, with much of that coming from TikTok, according to a Bloomberg report.

Oracle has valued its 15% stake in the U.S. venture at about 13.3 billion yuan, implying ByteDance's 19.9% is worth about 19 billion yuan and the joint venture itself is worth roughly 95.4 billion yuan. But the joint venture is only part of TikTok's U.S. operation, and ByteDance also still wholly owns TikTok's operations in other lucrative global markets like Europe, Southeast Asia and Latin America.

AI is the premium

The consumer side of that push is Doubao, ByteDance's AI chatbot. The company said this month that daily calls to the Doubao model had surpassed 120 trillion tokens by late March, doubling in three months and rising roughly 1,000-fold since its launch. It also said the number of enterprise customers whose cumulative usage topped 1 trillion tokens had risen to 140, up from 100 at the end of last year.

IPO in sight?

Despite its huge size, ByteDance has shown few signals lately of rushing toward an IPO. Its shares regularly trade through private market transactions, and its private status helps it avoid the disclosure burden and extra scrutiny that come with a public float. What's more, the company is reportedly quite profitable and doesn't really need the billions of dollars an IPO would provide.

If any listings occur, they might start with one or more of ByteDance's smaller, autonomous units rather than the crown jewels. One such candidate could be Dongchedi, also known as DCar, which is ByteDance's automotive information and trading platform. At the same time, ByteDance could also simply sell off other non-core parts, like it reportedly did with its Moonton gaming division last month in a deal that valued the unit at $6 billion.

ByteDance is ultimately a puzzle with many moving parts, but also one that appears to be trying to sharpen its focus. Investors are no longer valuing it like the owner of one blockbuster app, but more like a platform that is one of China's first truly global internet stories. Douyin is its domestic base, while TikTok supplies its global reach with a big political risk asterisk. And Doubao offers the possibility of another major growth engine.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.