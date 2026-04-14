Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar brings a more active session with key inflation data and a heavy lineup of Federal Reserve speakers. The day begins with ADP Employment, followed by PPI inflation data, which will be closely watched for signals on producer level price pressures and their potential impact on future Fed policy. Redbook Retail Sales follows at 8:55AM ET, providing insight into consumer spending trends.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 687.50 as markets push higher into a more active data and Fed speaker day. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 692.00 may develop, followed by 696.50 if momentum builds through the morning data window. Sustained strength above 700.00 would signal continued bullish positioning as markets digest inflation data.

If SPY loses 687.50 with conviction, sellers may press into 682.75. A breakdown there could expose 678.25, and continued weakness may bring the 673.75 region into focus. Watch the reaction to PPI closely at the open.



Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 620.25 and continuing to show strong upside momentum led by tech and semiconductors. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 625.75 may develop, followed by 630.50 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 635.25 would indicate continued leadership in growth stocks.

If 620.25 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 615.50. A deeper breakdown could expose 610.75, and continued weakness may bring the 606.00 region into play. Expect tech to react sharply to inflation signals.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 259.00 and consolidating near recent highs. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 262.75, followed by 266.50 if broader sentiment remains strong. Sustained strength above 270.25 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 259.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 255.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 251.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 248.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 388.75 and continuing to build momentum after reclaiming key levels. If buyers defend this pivot, price may push toward 393.50, followed by 398.25 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 403.00 would signal strong upside continuation.

If 388.75 fails to hold, sellers may press into 384.25. A deeper pullback could test 379.75, and continued weakness may bring the 375.25 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 190.50 and remains a key driver of bullish sentiment in tech. If buyers defend this level, a move toward 196.00 may develop, followed by 201.50 if semiconductor strength continues. Sustained trade above 206.25 would indicate strong upside momentum.

If 190.50 breaks lower, sellers may test 185.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 181.25, and deeper weakness may bring the 176.75 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 324.50 and showing strong upside continuation above the 300 level. If buyers defend this pivot, price may rotate toward 329.25, followed by 334.00 if communication services continue to lead. Sustained strength above 338.75 would indicate improving upside participation.

If 324.50 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 319.75. A breakdown there could expose 315.00, and continued weakness may bring the 310.25 region into play.



Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 642.25 and continuing to show strong relative strength. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 648.75 may develop, followed by 655.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 662.00 would indicate continued leadership.

If 642.25 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 636.75. A deeper pullback could test 631.25, and continued weakness may bring the 625.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 359.00 and attempting to stabilize after prior weakness. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 365.75 may develop, followed by 372.50 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 379.25 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 359.00 fails to hold, sellers may test 352.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 346.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 340.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.