VICI Properties Has A 24% Dividend Buffer, But Caesars Concentration Is Worth Watching

The Stability Case

VICI Properties holds BBB- and Baa3 ratings from S&P and Moody’s respectively — both with Stable outlooks — placing it within investment-grade territory. The company’s dividend coverage ratio is approximately 1.32x, with AFFO of $2.38 per share against an annualized dividend of $1.80, providing a buffer of approximately 24% above the payout obligation.

Coverage is 1.32x. That is not the issue.

Where Caution Is Warranted

The caution here is not in the coverage ratio. It is in the source of that coverage. This is not a diversification problem. It is a dependency problem.

What Would Shift The Narrative

The first is a material credit deterioration at Caesars. A ratings downgrade deeper into sub-investment-grade territory would not automatically impair VICI’s lease payments, but it would raise market scrutiny of the concentration exposure before it appears in VICI’s financials.

The second is refinancing announcement timing on the 2026 maturities. If VICI locks in rate and structure in the first half of 2026 — ahead of the September and December windows — the narrative risk reduces materially. Delayed execution or above-market pricing is the observable trigger worth tracking.

Bottom Line

SourceLine: AFFO and dividend figures based on company filings and management guidance. Credit ratings reflect most recent agency publications. Debt maturity schedule based on Q4 2025 earnings release. All figures in USD. This is not investment advice.