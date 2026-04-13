Game Of Attrition
Note the following:
Magnificent Seven Money Flows
Most portfolios are now heavily concentrated in the Mag 7 stocks. For this reason, it is important to pay attention to early money flows in the Mag 7 stocks on a daily basis.
In the early trade, money flows are positive in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).
In the early trade, money flows are negative in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ).
Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seeing mild selling.
What To Do Now
Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions and add tactical positions based on signals.
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