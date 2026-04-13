Why This ETF Emerges As A Key Ceasefire Beneficiary

When conflict escalates, investors typically move toward defensive assets such as U.S. Treasuries, gold, or large-cap domestic stocks. However, when a ceasefire is announced, risk appetite returns quickly. South Korean equities become popular during these periods due to supply chain risks, energy price shocks, and reduced global demand expectations.

This article highlights how South Korean assets were uniquely positioned during easing geopolitical conditions.

What is the iShares MSCI South Korea ETF?

EWY is a BlackRock-managed ETF that tracks the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index, giving investors direct exposure to South Korea’s stock market through a single US-listed security.

It holds 92 South Korean stocks, with heavy weighting on large-cap stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. Information technology constitutes approximately 47% of the portfolio, while the remaining allocations belong to the industrial sector and financial services. The ETF is passively managed because it tracks the underlying index.

Why South Korea Reacts So Strongly to a Middle East Ceasefire

When the Strait of Hormuz is under threat, South Korean manufacturers face higher input costs, tighter margins, and weaker export competitiveness. When it reopens, those pressures ease almost immediately.

Recent market analysis shows that ceasefire developments have sparked broad rallies across beaten-down country ETFs and cyclical sectors, with EWY among the key beneficiaries.

The speed of that move was on full display in Seoul: the Korea Exchange activated a program trading sidecar on the main bourse just six minutes into the session, after KOSPI 200 futures surged 6.23% from the previous session’s benchmark. This is a reliable signal that institutional capital flooded into Korean equities faster than the exchange’s own safeguards could absorb.

The Earnings Catalyst That Made It Even Bigger

Surprisingly, Samsung Electronics’ operating income for the first quarter was 57.2 trillion won. Although the market initially reacted with caution to the results, it ultimately recognized the earnings improvement following the ceasefire.

Building and construction companies also rallied on prospects of Middle Eastern rebuilding. Shares of Daewoo and Hyundai E&C soared by 30% and 22%, respectively, whereas financial service companies such as Korea Financial Holdings & Kiwoom Securities rallied by more than 12%.

What EWY Looks Like as a Vehicle

For investors who want to express a view on South Korea without a foreign brokerage account, EWY remains the primary tool available.

EWY has returned up to 37% so far in 2026 and is rated ‘A’ compared with its Miscellaneous Region peers, which on average returned 3.1%. This sort of performance is not a new development either; the fund’s one-year return of more than 154% is a testament to the rapid repricing of South Korean stocks amid the accelerating semiconductor boom driven by artificial intelligence.

The price of EWY ranges from $48.76 to $154.22, reflecting the returns it has generated over the year. Furthermore, this range indicates the volatility associated with EWY. The investors who had bought at the top of the 52-week range in early March 2026 faced steep losses.

Goldman Sachs noted that while the peak-to-trough move during the Iran war sell-off met the widely accepted definition of a bear market, the bank views the decline as a correction likely to be followed by a recovery to new highs.

How to Approach EWY as an Investor

For investors looking to position around geopolitical easing, EWY can be used in several ways:

1. Tactical Trade on Risk Sentiment

Enter after confirmation of easing tensions or ceasefire developments

Focus on short- to medium-term momentum

2. Semiconductor Cycle Exposure

Use EWY as a diversified way to gain access to global chip leaders

Avoid single-stock concentration risk

3. Emerging Markets Diversification

Add EWY to balance the U.S. portfolios

Benefit from the potential outperformance of international equities

Each approach depends on your risk tolerance and time horizon; however, EWY performs best when uncertainty declines.

Bottom Line

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.