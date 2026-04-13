What's Really Driving The Buzz Around Palantir Stock Right Now?

If you have been following the markets closely, you've probably noticed some capital movements around Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) lately.

In just one week, the share has had many ups and downs, falling by around 14-16% over five days of trading and falling to around 6% on April 10, before staging a minor rally.

The stock is reacting to multiple factors at the same time. This includes political, technological, and valuation considerations.

And when that happens, things tend to get complicated. So let’s try to make sense of it.

A Presidential Endorsement That Didn't Stick

On April 10, Donald Trump took to Truth Social and publicly praised Palantir, even calling out the stock by ticker. Now, in most cases, something like that would spark a strong rally, at least in the short term.

And it did briefly. The stock popped about 3% almost immediately. But by the end of the day, that momentum faded, and shares still closed lower.

That tells you something important. The markets are no longer driven by headlines.

In fact, if there were any positive sentiment toward the company, this type of support from a politician would have kept the stock higher. However, it did not. The obvious question is what is pulling the stock down?

AI Competition Is Moving Faster Than Expected

The big picture began on April 7th when Anthropic launched its Claude Mythos Preview.

This release was not intended for the general public, only available for around 52 organizations, yet was enough to undermine market confidence.

How? The investors were banking on companies such as Palantir being winners in the AI game.

However, the performance of Anthropic proved to be a catalyst. Its annual recurring revenue reportedly jumped from $9 billion by the end of 2025 to $30 billion by the beginning of April 2026.

Now that changed everything.

And then there is the operation risk factor.

In March 2026, Anthropic was the target of an act by the Department of Defense due to conflicts on limiting the safety of AI. That meant Palantir had to take Claude out of specific parts of their Maven Smart Systems solution, one of their essential defense solutions.

It wasn't an easy call to make. That brought into focus the danger of working with external AI vendors and that led to the stock price plummeting.

What Palantir's Government Ties Tell Us

Palantir has always been closely tied to government work but those ties have deepened significantly.

Palantir has traditionally been an organization heavily involved with the government, and it is now more so than ever.

From their most recent earnings release, the company, co-founded by Peter Thiel, saw an increase of government deals worth $541 million in FY2024 to $970.5 million in FY2025.

That’s important because the U.S. Department of Defense announced in March 2026 that it was planning on adding Palantir’s Maven Artificial Intelligence program under the Program of Record which will guarantee that there will be funding of the program.

Therefore, with all these developments in mind, it begs the question whether the attraction towards the stock is based on finance or politics.

The Bulls and Bears Case

Right now, Palantir is one of those stocks that generates much debate among smart investors. Since April 8, he has continued to maintain his bearish sentiment, stating that companies such as Anthropic are working fast and providing easy, scalable answers. Burry continues to hold put options on the stock since December 2025, indicating bearish sentiment.

And since those comments, Palantir shares have dropped over 13% in just a few days, despite temporary rallies.

But the bulls are seeing it from a completely different perspective. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities maintains an Outperform rating with a $230 price target, implying roughly 80% upside from current levels.

His argument is simple:

Adoption of Palantir's AIP platform is accelerating

Commercial sales in the United States surged by 137% YoY

Government sales jumped by 66% YoY

So you're left with two very different views:

Bearish case: Overvalued stock with growing competition

Bullish case: Early mover in artificial intelligence with wide moat

And it looks like the market is still figuring out who's right.

What Should Investors Do Here?

As this debate goes on, institutional investors are making moves. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest made a bold move and purchased roughly 855,000 shares of Palantir Technologies in on April 10.

ARK also reduced its stake in hardware companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by more than 44,000 shares. This indicates that investors are switching from hardware for AI to AI software platforms.

The biggest concern here for investors is its valuation. Palantir is not a cheap stock by any traditional measure.

P/E ratio currently stands at over 200

The intrinsic value is estimated at $61 per share, implying a 100%+ premium

Sales by insiders over the last three months were estimated at $432.9 million

That doesn't automatically mean the stock will fall. But it does mean expectations are high and when expectations are high, execution has to be nearly perfect.

And for an investor, here’s what it all boils down to:

Politicians’ recommendations don’t alter fundamentals.

The company enjoys solid prospects but carries big expectations

So your decision comes down to perspective.

The investor who believes in Palantir's positioning in the future won’t be impacted by such volatile moves. But for the one concentrating on valuation and competition, this might not be an easy entry.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.