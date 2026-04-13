Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA

Good Morning Traders!

Today's economic calendar kicks off the week with a very light schedule, which may lead to more technically driven and positioning based price action throughout the session. The primary data point comes at 10:00AM ET with Existing Home Sales, providing insight into housing market conditions and demand trends. While not typically a major market mover, it can still influence sentiment around the broader economy.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading around 675.00 as markets kick off the week with a lighter economic calendar and focus shifting toward positioning and macro expectations. If buyers defend this level early, a move toward 679.50 may develop, followed by 684.25 if momentum builds into the afternoon. Sustained strength above 688.75 would signal continued upside participation.

If SPY loses 675.00 with conviction, sellers may press into 670.75. A breakdown there could expose 666.50, and continued weakness may bring the 662.25 region into focus. Expect more technical driven movement in a quieter session.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around 607.00 and continues to show relative strength as growth stabilizes. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 612.25 may develop, followed by 617.00 if tech momentum builds. Sustained strength above 621.50 would indicate strong upside continuation in the Nasdaq.

If 607.00 fails to hold, sellers may drive price toward 602.50. A deeper breakdown could expose 598.00, and continued weakness may bring the 593.50 region into play. Semiconductors will remain a key driver.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL is currently trading around 259.00 and holding near recent highs. If buyers defend this level, price may rotate toward 262.75, followed by 266.50 if broader sentiment improves. Sustained strength above 270.25 would indicate continued institutional demand.

If 259.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 255.25 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 251.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 248.25 region into focus.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

MSFT is currently trading around 369.75 and attempting to rebuild after prior weakness. If buyers reclaim 374.50, price may push toward 379.25, followed by 383.75 if momentum builds. A sustained move above 388.50 would signal improving structure in large cap tech.

If 369.75 fails to hold, sellers may press into 365.50. A deeper pullback could test 361.25, and continued weakness may bring the 357.00 region into play.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is currently trading around 186.00 and continuing to lead tech sentiment with strength. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 191.50 may develop, followed by 196.25 if semiconductor momentum continues. Sustained trade above 200.75 would indicate strong upside continuation.

If 186.00 breaks lower, sellers may test 181.75 quickly. Continued downside could extend into 177.50, and deeper weakness may bring the 173.25 region into focus.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

GOOGL is currently trading around 313.75 and holding above key support levels. If buyers defend this area, price may rotate toward 318.50, followed by 323.25 if communication services strengthen. Sustained strength above 327.75 would indicate improving upside participation.

If 313.75 fails to hold, sellers may guide price toward 309.50. A breakdown there could expose 305.25, and continued weakness may bring the 301.00 region into play.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is currently trading around 623.25 and continuing to show strength above the 600 level. If buyers defend this pivot, a push toward 629.75 may develop, followed by 636.25 if momentum builds. Sustained strength above 642.75 would indicate continued leadership.

If 623.25 breaks lower, sellers may guide price toward 617.75. A deeper pullback could test 612.25, and continued weakness may bring the 606.75 region into focus.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA is currently trading around 346.75 and remains relatively weak compared to peers. If buyers defend this pivot, a move toward 353.25 may develop, followed by 359.75 if speculative momentum builds. Sustained strength above 366.25 would indicate stronger upside participation.

If 346.75 fails to hold, sellers may test 340.75 quickly. Continued downside pressure could extend into 334.75, and deeper weakness may bring the 328.75 region into play.

Final Word: Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.