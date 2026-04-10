The Apple Paradox: Shuttering Its First Unionized US Store In Towson

Apple Cites Mall Decline As Reason For Closure

Apple announced the decision on Thursday, April 9, 2026, informing employees during a morning meeting after closing the store to customers. The company called it a “difficult decision” and said the store will not be replaced, according to Bloomberg.

Apple blamed the closure on what it described as “declining conditions” at Towson Town Center. This follows the recent departure of major retailers such as Crate & Barrel and Banana Republic from the mall, which has weighed on visitor activity.

Apple is also closing stores at Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and North County Mall near San Diego in June. Reuters reports that employees at those two locations are being offered transfers to nearby Apple retail stores.

Employees’ Union Says Apple’s Contract Claim Doesn’t Add Up

Towson employees were caught off guard by the announcement, with many believing their union status offered some protection. Apple said workers will be “eligible to apply for open roles” at the company in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), which represents Towson employees, called the closure an act of union busting. The union said Apple’s claim that the collective bargaining agreement prevents relocation is “simply false” and raises concerns about retaliation.

The union also stated that it is reviewing all legal options and plans to work with elected officials and allies in its response to Apple. Apple’s only other unionized U.S. location, a store in Oklahoma City, remains open.

Apple Stock Edges Higher Despite Store Closure Announcement

Apple shares were trading around $260, up about 0.6% at the time of writing, with little immediate reaction.

For investors, the shutdown is unlikely to affect the company's broader financial performance, given its vast global retail footprint. The decision highlights continued labor tensions and could pose reputational risks if similar disputes arise at other locations.

Apple rarely closes retail stores, usually choosing instead to relocate or upgrade existing locations. The closure of its first unionized store may draw closer scrutiny from investors and labor groups as the company continues expanding its retail presence.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.



