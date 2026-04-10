Meta's AI Outlook Brightens With Muse Spark Release

What Is Muse Spark
Muse Spark is another type of AI model, similar to ChatGPT and Gemini, that is designed to understand and generate information. It is built to integrate across Meta's other main products, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, enabling AI assistants, recommendations, and automation.
Market Reaction and Challenges Ahead
Outlook
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