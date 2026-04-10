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April 10, 2026 12:34 PM 2 min read

Meta's AI Outlook Brightens With Muse Spark Release

What Is Muse Spark

Muse Spark is another type of AI model, similar to ChatGPT and Gemini, that is designed to understand and generate information. It is built to integrate across Meta's other main products, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, enabling AI assistants, recommendations, and automation.

Market Reaction and Challenges Ahead

Outlook

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.

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