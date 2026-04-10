Ecarx Considers Minor Stake In DreamSmart - Another Geely-Controlled Company

The smartcar technology company is considering buying a stake in DreamSmart, owner of an operating system linking smartcars, smart glasses and smartphones

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Key Takeaways:

Ecarx's board has authorized the company to pursue a potential purchase of a minority stake in DreamSmart, whose main asset is the Meizu brand of smartphones

Both Ecarx and DreamSmart are controlled by Geely, one of China's most successful private carmakers

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Ecarx said its board approved a "a preliminary plan to pursue the potential acquisition of a minority interest" in a Singaporean company called DreamSmart Technology. It noted that DreamSmart is an affiliated company, and that its main interest in any potential investment would be DreamSmart's FlyMe operating system (OS). A potential deal could see Ecarx offer both cash and its stock, though no value was given.

One of DreamSmart's main assets is Meizu, a well-known name to China tech old-timers that started out operating a popular MP3 audio player, before getting into smartphones that were fairly well regarded. Meizu made headlines in 2015 when Alibaba paid $590 million for an unspecified minority stake in the company back when the e-commerce giant was just starting on a major acquisition binge. That would have valued Meizu at more than $1 billion at the time.

That may explain Ecarx's disclosure in February that it was close to securing $200 million in new funds. Not surprisingly, Geely was one of the contributors to that funding, along with ATW Partners, a New York-based investment firm. Ecarx could use the money, since it only had about $125 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of last year.

Lack of respect

While a DreamSmart technology stake purchase could bring an important new partnership for Ecarx, the fact that it's just another move on the Geely family chessboard takes away some of any potential excitement. The FlyMe OS that appears to be Ecarx's main reason for pursuing the deal helps to connect Meizu smartphones, smart glasses and smart vehicles.

Ecarx currently derives the majority of its revenue from other members of the Geely family, which include names like Volvo, Polestar and Lotus overseas, as well as the Geely, Zeekr and Lynk & Co. names in China. Those brands helped Ecarx to generate nearly $850 million in revenue last year, up 10% year-on-year, led by 27% growth for its core smart cockpits, which accounted for more than 80% of sales.

The company's revenue growth showed signs of accelerating towards the end of the year as Ecarx gains traction. What's more, analysts also hold out big hopes for the company this year, forecasting its revenue will cross the $1 billion mark to reach $1.15 billion, which would represent 33% year-on-year growth.

UBS previously said the VW partnership could start delivering meaningful revenue as early as last year, though other reports mention 2027 as a more likely timeline for such gains. Meantime, Ecarx has also said the $200 million in new fundraising will be used partly to build out an R&D and engineering hub in Germany and infrastructure across key growth markets in South America and Southeast Asia, which looks mostly related to the Volkswagen tie-up.

All of that looks relatively positive, including the potential new investment in DreamSmart that could help Ecarx differentiate its products from its rivals. That could imply some potential upside for the stock if Ecarx can continue to lessen its reliance on the Geely family and show it's a company capable of standing on its own.

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Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.