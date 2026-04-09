401(k) Investing Is Getting More Complicated, And That Might Be a Problem

If you have a 401(k), this is one of those changes you probably won't notice right away, but it could change how your retirement investments are managed.

The Department of Labor is considering regulations that would allow target-date mutual funds to invest in private credit, private equity, and other non-transparent assets. It sure seems like an upside – more investment opportunities, better gains.

But any time Wall Street pushes to get its hands into a whole new source of capital, particularly one that's as rich as the $14 trillion tucked away in 401(k)s, it only makes sense to ask whose interests are truly being served?

Why Wall Street Suddenly Wants Access to Your 401(k)

First, let’s address the motivation behind all of this.

So naturally, the next place to look is where the money is steady and long-term, which is your retirement account.

This represents over $14 trillion of defined contribution plans. This is a huge potential.

The government also appears to be making it simpler for employers to invest in such opportunities by lowering the legal risks associated with doing so. The new proposals appear to offer employers what amounts to a "safe harbor."

That is, if they do certain things, including looking at the fees being paid, then they are legally protected. As far as the employer goes, this means lower risk. As far as the investor goes, it's a cause for concern.

Why? Because lowered legal risk for the employer often means lowered protection for the individual.

More Options Doesn't Always Mean Better Outcomes

Here's how this will likely be framed: giving everyday investors access to the same types of investments that institutions use.

It sounds promising enough, doesn't it? However, let's think about this for a moment.

Most people contributing to a 401(k) aren't asking for private credit exposure. In fact, many don't even know what private credit or private equity actually are. Pension planning and investing are complicated enough as it is.

So, here comes the next question: are we addressing an investor’s concern? Or are we adding more complexity that primarily benefits the firms creating these products?

There is also the matter of transparency. Public markets, stocks, and bonds are priced daily. You know what things are worth. Private assets don't work that way. They're harder to value, less liquid, and often come with longer lock-up periods.

That might be fine for large institutions with teams managing risk. But for the average investor, it is not as straightforward.

Higher Returns vs Higher Costs

The main selling point here is simple, higher potential returns.

Some estimates suggest that adding a small allocation to private assets could boost long-term returns slightly, maybe around half a percentage point per year. Over decades, that can add up.

However, this brings us to the flip side of the equation, which is frequently overlooked: fees.

Private asset funds typically charge between 1.5% and 5%, while conventional target-date funds typically range from 0.06% to 0.60%. That is no small margin.

It means that, while there may be additional gains, there would certainly be additional fees.

So here's the key point: higher fees are guaranteed. Higher returns are not.

This is where things get a bit uncomfortable. Because even if performance is average, fund managers still get paid. In many cases, significantly more.

So, once more, it must be asked: Does this benefit the investor or the asset manager?

What Actually Matters More for Your Retirement

It is tempting to follow emerging investment trends, especially when they present themselves as the next logical step in evolving portfolios.

But step back and observe: all the most successful retirement portfolios are actually based on some very obvious principles.

Regular savings

Cost-efficiency

Diversification

For example, there are already quite many people who benefit from such investments as index funds and target-date funds, where the level of risk is adjusted automatically as you approach retirement.

But the fact remains that even with all the progress achieved, more complex doesn’t necessarily mean better.

Take, for example, precious metals like gold. They have been discussed as an option to consider when diversifying a portfolio. Indeed, they can be used this way. But it doesn't generate income like stocks or bonds, and it comes with its own costs and trade-offs. The same idea applies here.

Just because something is different doesn't automatically mean it belongs in your retirement portfolio.

So, Should You Be Concerned?

Not necessarily, but you should be paying attention.

These changes won't happen overnight. Even if the rules are finalized, it could take a year or two before private assets start showing up in 401(k) menus in a meaningful way.

However, even if this does happen, you will always have an opportunity to choose what you prefer.

But this is one of those times when things are changing in the industry. Plans become much more complicated. The difference between institutional and retail investments is starting to change.

And this means that you have to step into the role of a responsible investor yourself.

It doesn’t mean that you have to learn everything about private credit but rather to keep in mind what is being introduced to your plan and why.

This is important because the whole idea of having a personal retirement investment strategy is to be able to benefit from the plan when it is most necessary.

And sometimes, the simplest approach is still the one that gets you there.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.